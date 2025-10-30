The Snicci, all about the new Netflix cartoon

The colorful and surreal world of Dr. Seuss is about to return to make adults and children dream. “Gli Snicci” (“Dr. Seuss’s The Sneetches”) arrives on Netflix, a fun animated special in computer graphics, to the sound of music and with an underlying moral: the importance of acceptance and mutual respect.

Made with new original songs by Rob Cantor, direction by Bronagh O’Hanlon and production by Dustin Ferrer, this 45-minute film turns a beloved story into a modern, pop experience.

Who are the Snicci

The Snicci – or Sneetches, in the original title – are funny and kind creatures who live on a sunny beach. Some have a star drawn on their chest, others do not: a seemingly insignificant difference which however divides them into groups, generating rivalry and prejudice.

Dr. Seuss’ fairy tale, published for the first time in 1961 in the collection “The Sneetches and Other Stories”, is a simple but powerful metaphor on the value of equality and the superficiality of discrimination.

The Snicci: the plot

In this new animated version, we meet Stella and Pearl, two young Snicci – one with a star and one without – who form a forbidden friendship in a world where differences matter more than bonds. When the rivalry between the two factions threatens to degenerate, the girls embark on a journey of music, irony and discoveries to prove that what unites us is infinitely stronger than what separates us.

The colors are bright, the rhythms engaging and the characters seem to have come out of a dream: “Gli Snicci” lightly recounts profound themes such as inclusion, tolerance and the strength of friendship. This is the third animated transposition of the story, after “Dr. Seuss on the Loose” in 1973 and the Soviet version in 1989. The production is by Princess Pictures and the creative support is from Netflix Animation: the project is part of the new wave of adaptations that bring Dr. Seuss’s great classics back to light with contemporary techniques and sensibilities.

Gli Snicci: when it comes out on Netflix

The 45-minute special “Gli Snicci” is available from November 3, 2025, worldwide on Netflix. It is the first computer animation adaptation of a work by Dr. Seuss and marks the return of his iconic characters to the screen after over thirty years: the last animated special, “Daisy-Head Mayzie”, dates back to 1995.

The Snicci: the original trailer

undefined