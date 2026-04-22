The social impact of the “Ozempic phenomenon” and GLP-1 drugs: from diabetes cure to TikTok trend

It is not a deception and artificial intelligence has nothing to do with it. Let’s talk about a drug born to cure type 2 diabetes, but which today has become the object of global desire for another purpose: the fast weight loss. It is the GLP-1R agonist known commercially as Ozempic®. But this is not just a pharmaceutical story, it is the story of how our relationship with the body, food and beauty standards is changing. It’s a story about who has the money to afford thinness and who doesn’t. And, ultimately, it concerns us all.

Between viral trends on TikTok and an increase in prescriptions off-label (i.e. for indications other than those approved) there are risks to health and society. It is essential not to reduce everything to a social scandal. Obesity is a complex chronic diseaseoften not solvable with diet and gym alone for metabolic and genetic reasons. According to theWHOone in eight people in the world suffers from obesity (in Europe the figure rises to 60%). For these patients, GLP-1 drugs are revolutionary tools: reduce cardiovascular risk And they concretely improve the quality of life. The problem, therefore, is not the drug itself, but theabuse in purely aesthetic contexts.

To learn more about the mechanism of action, history and side effects of these drugs from a scientific point of view, we have dedicated an ad hoc article which you can find at this link.

Attention: This article is for informational purposes only. For any medical information it is essential to contact your doctor.

What is GLP-1, what is it for and how Ozempic was born

GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1) is a hormone that our intestine naturally produces every time we eat. His task is to rule the blood sugar (blood sugar level), stimulate insulin production and send a satiety signal to the brain. In people with type 2 diabetes, the blood sugar regulation mechanism does not work as it should. For this reason, researchers from the Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk they developed the semaglutidea molecule that imitates the action of natural GLP-1 but lasts much longer in the body, so much so that it requires a single weekly injection. Ozempic was therefore born as a treatment for diabetics. And it works very well. Then, however, the unexpected happens.

Doctors notice that diabetic patients are treated with semaglutide they lost a lot of weightalmost automatically. How come? GLP-1 also affects areas of the brain that regulateappetite and the reward. It doesn’t just slow down the emptying of the stomach but lowers interest in food. Turns off what in English is called “food noise“, which is the constant background noise of thoughts about food, cravings and guilt. The result is that you ingest fewer calories, without conscious effort.

In clinical trials, with high-dose semaglutide – the one marketed as Wegovy®specific forobesity – we are talking about an average reduction of 15-20% of body weight. For a 100 kg person, we are talking about 15-20 kilos in a year.

Ozempic is not alone. An entire family of drugs was born around semaglutide and similar molecules:

Ozempic ® and Wegovy ® (Novo Nordisk): same molecule (semaglutide). The first approved for diabetes, the second for obesity .

(Novo Nordisk): same molecule (semaglutide). The first approved for diabetes, the second for . Rybelsus ® : semaglutide in oral tablets.

semaglutide in oral tablets. Mounjaro® and Zepbound® (Eli Lilly): they use the tirzepatidewhich works on two receptors simultaneously (GLP-1 And GIP), offering even stronger results in some studies

This is a huge pharmaceutical competition, where every new piece of data moves billions of dollars on the stock market.

The “Ozempic Face” phenomenon: the hollowed faces of Hollywood stars

If these drugs were created for specific pathologies, how did they end up on social media around the world? The answer lies in prescription off-labela legal medical practice (also in Italy) that allows a specialist to prescribe a drug for indications other than those approved, at the expense of the patient.

The cost? In Italy a pack of Ozempic costs money between 120 and 180 euros; in the United States it exceeds $1,000. The real problem emerges when the drug is used without continuous medical supervision, for aesthetic purposes only. On TikTok, videos with the hashtag #ozempic have generated millions of views. The “before and afters” are very popular, while very little is said about the side effects. Celebrities also did their part: from Oprah Winfrey to Serena Williamsup to the suspicions on Kim Kardashian (appeared 7kg leaner in three weeks at the 2022 Met Gala). An implicit and very powerful advertisement.

Like any drug, it is not without risks. The most common side effects are gastrointestinal (nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea). Rarer and more serious ones include pancreatitis And hypoglycemia. In the USA, between 2022 and 2023, there were 25 thousand emergency room visits linked to semaglutide.

Then there is the phenomenon of“Ozempic FacAnd”: faces hollowed out and suddenly aged. It is not a chemical reaction, but the mechanical effect of too fast weight loss which empties the skin of structural fat, causing it to lose tone and elasticity. Also, what happens if you quit? Studies show that, one year after suspension (which often occurs due to high costs), on average, 60% of the weight lost is recovered. A devastating psychological repercussion.

The situation in Italy still sees one public awareness lower than in the USA, but the prescriptions off-label they are on the rise. And when prices will drop with the arrival of genericaccess will expand dramatically. This scenario leaves us with a profound question. If losing weight became economic, simple and effective for everyone, the Body Positivity would it be definitively archived? And, above all, if one injection a week is enough to conform to aesthetic standards… who will establish what the limit is to stop wanting to be thinner and thinner?