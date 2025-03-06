The Stolen Girl, the new British thriller series on Disney+: plot, cast and when it comes out

A new British series. Disney+ announces The Stolen Girlpsychological thriller directed by Eva Husson and adapted by Catherine Multon da PlaydateAlex Dahl’s bestseller novel. From the plot to the release date, passing through the cast and production, here is everything you need to know.

The Stolen Girl, the advances on the plot

A decision apparently ordinary, says the synopsis, upsets the life of Elisa, mother of two children. When his 9 -year -old daughter, Lucia, he enthusiastically asks to go to sleep at the home of the new best friend, Josie, Elisa agreed. After meeting Rebecca, Josie’s mother, Elisa feels reassured by her charm and her magnificent house, but when she gives goodnight to her daughter, she does not imagine in the least that she is about to fall into the worst nightmare of every parent. The next day, when Elisa goes to get Lucia, she discovers that that beautiful house was actually for rent. Lucia has disappeared. Rebecca and Josie have vanished into thin air. What was supposed to be his daughter’s first pajamas party turned into a kidnapping. While in all of Europe an immediate man hunt is unleashed, Elisa and her husband Fred find themselves to be a target of the police and public opinion. Their perfect family begins to crumble under the pressure while they come to the light secrets hidden for a long time. Rebecca kidnapped Lucia for one reason. As you discover more about the intertwined lives of these women, doubts increase: what if Rebecca had had its reasons to kidnap the girl and if she did well to be hidden?

The Stolen Girl, the cast

The series is played by Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger, Ambika Mod, Jim Sturgess, Bronagh Waugh and Michael Workéyè.

The Stolen Girl, the production

Nicola Shindler is the Executive Producer for Quay Street Productions (part of ITV Studios), together with Tanya Seghatchian and John Woodward for Brightstar. Alex Dahl, Eva Husson and Catherine Multon also play the role of Executive Producer, with James Dean as a producer. Hannah Scott is Executive Producer for Disney+.

The Stolen Girl, when it comes out on Disney+

The five -episode series debuts on Disney+ April 16, 2025.

The Stolen Girl, the poster