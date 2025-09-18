The summer of the lost secrets 2 will be, the first video confirms and renews the Mystery Thriller series

It took all summer, but the official confirmation of the first videos has finally arrived: the summer of the lost secrets 2 will be there. First videos has in fact announced that he has ordered a second season of We Were Liars (the original title), the series based on the best-seller novel by E. Lockhart.

The review of La Summer of the lost secrets

What the summer of the lost secrets and the advances on season 2 is about

The summer of the lost secrets He follows the events of Cadence Sinclair Eastman and his restricted circle of friends, nicknamed “the liars”, during their summer adventures on the private island of grandfather, in New England. Sinclair are the equivalent of the American aristocracy, known for their beautiful appearance, the wealth handed down for generations and the enviable bond that unites them, but, after a mysterious accident that changes forever the life of Cadence, all, including its beloved “liars”, seem to have something to hide.

Thus the Co-Showrunner Julie Plec and Carina adly Mackenzie have expressed themselves on the second season: “There are still many secrets buried on Beechwood Island and we can’t wait to continue disintegrating them.” And Lockhart herself added: “Mackenzie and Plec have great projects for the second season, including everything that the readers of my books can’t wait to see on the screen, and also a lot of surprises”.

The cast of We Were Liars

The cast of the first season included the Star Emily Alyn Lind in the role of Cadence Sinclair Eastman, Shubham Maheshwari in the role of Gat Patil, Esther McGreggor in the role of Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada ​​in the role of Johnny Sinclair Dennis; Alongside Caitlin Fitzgerald in the role of Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer in the role of Carrie Sinclair, Candice King in the role of Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli in the role of Ed Patil and David Morse in the role of Harris Sinclair.

The first season of We Were Liars was written and executed by the co-showrunner Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, Legacies) and Carina ADLY MACKENZIE (Roswell, New Mexico, The Originals). Executive manufacturers are also Emily Cummins (The Endgame, Vampire Academy) for My So-Called Company, Brett Matthews (Legacies), Pascal Verschooris (The Vampire Diaries) and the author of the novel, E. Lockhart. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amazon MGM Studios are the promoters of the project.

When the summer of the lost secrets are released 2

No information was provided on when the second season will be released, but we can assume that it will be released in the summer of 2027.