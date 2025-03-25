The sun of the sun of 29 March 2025 is coming, what it is and what we will see in the sky

Partial solar eclipse in the USA in 2017



Eyes to the sky Saturday 29 March To observe the suggestive show of thepartial sunshine eclipses which will begin – depending on the latitude – between 11 and 12 and will end shortly before 1pm, with a maximum expected a few minutes after noon. After the fascinating lunar eclipse of March 14, the moon and the sun return to realize themselves with the earth, even if The coverage of the sun disk will be minimal throughout Italy And the phenomenon will not be visible at all in the southernmost regions (Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata, Southern Campania and a good part of Puglia). As with each eclipse of sun, to observe it we highly recommend the use of special sunscreen.

What we will see during the sun of the sun and what this phenomenon is

Weather permitting (not really trivial consideration, given the forecasts in Italy for Saturday 29 March), the solar eclipse will be very modest: the maximum coverage of the sun disk will occur in Val d’Aosta And he will stop just at About 13%. This means that we will probably not even notice the eclipse, unless we want to observe it with filters and possibly tools such as binoculars or small telescopes.

The one below, to be clear, is a simulation of what can be observed from the city of Turin instantly of the maximum coverage (11%) at 12:02: As in all of Italy, the lunar disk will overlap slightly with that of the sun in the top right dial.

Maximum coverage scheme scheduled in Turin for the partial solar eclipse of 29 March 2025. Credit: Timeanddate.com



Below you can see the map of the roof during the eclipse: the most “lucky” will be the inhabitants of Val d’Aosta and Piedmont, with little covers above 10%. The rest of the North and Tuscany will have covers above 3.5%while the Center-South will have minimal covers that descend to 0% (therefore the absence of eclipse) in the southernmost regions.

Map of the coverage of the partial solar eclipse of 29 March 2025. Credit: Timeanddate.com



The eclipse of sun is an astronomical phenomenon that takes place when our planet interprets between the moon and the sun, going to create a temporary alignment between the three celestial bodies in which the moon projects its shadow – or part of it – on earth. This does not happen to every newunium (i.e. every new moon) because the lunar orbit plan is inclined by about 5 ° Compared to the terrestrial one, therefore in most cases the shadow of the moon does not affect the earth.

What does “partial sun eclipse” means

The sun of the sun are not all the same: in fact there are three typesdepending on the specific geometry of alignment between sun, moon and earth.

The partial eclipseslike that of March 29, also visible from Italy, take place when alignment is not perfect and therefore the Moon disc cannot completely cover the sun from the point of view of the earth.

Partial solar eclipse.



The Total eclipsesOn the contrary, they occur when the lunar disc covers that of the sun completely: a recent example was the great eclipse of 8 April 2024 in the United States.

Total solar eclipse.



Finally, there are Anular eclipsesin which the alignment is perfect or almost but the moon is too far from the earth to completely cover the sun, thus leaving the solar edge visible which appears a bit like a “ring of fire”. A recent example was the annular eclipse visible from South America on October 3, 2024.