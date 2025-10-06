The “Superluna” arrives in the sky of 7 October: at what time and what will be of a special “full moon of the hunter”

Full moon photographed by Caserta. Credits: Luca Tortorelli



The first “Superluna” of 2025, called “Superluna del Cacciatore”, will illuminate the sky on Tuesday 7 October 2025 to 5:48: the full moon will appear about the 7% larger and 13% brighter Compared to a typical full moon, because of its proximity to the earth. In the case of the “Superluna del Cacciatore”, the full moon phase will take place when our natural satellite will be about 361,995 km from the earth. The moon will be visible as full for about 3 days, so there will be a long time to enjoy this show, also to the naked eye from all over Italy.

These are the first of three consecutive “superlunes” that will be given to our skies: the next will be on November 5 (“Superluna del Castoro”) and December 4 (“Cold Superluna”). “Superluna” is a journalistic term With which the full moons are designated that occur when the moon is near its minimum distance point from the earth: for this reason our satellite may appear larger and brighter than usual, even if the difference is difficult to notice with the naked eye.

How to observe the “Superluna” in the sky on October 7th and to what time

In order to observe the “Superluna del Cacciatore”, it is not necessary to have any tool being perfectly visible to the naked eye. However, although the “superlunes” are up to 30% brighter and up to 14% larger of a typical full moon, the difference will be hardly notable to the naked eyebut evident if you compare two photos of the moon taken from the same place and at the same height as the satellite on the horizon.

Heavenly position of the moon in the exact instant of the full phase start, or 7 October at 5:48. Credits: Stellarium.



The exact moment in which the moon will enter its full phase is at 5:48 on Tuesday 7 October. However, the moon it will appear full for three days in which he will illuminate every moment of the night sky, so there will be a broad way to observe it. At 5:48 am on Tuesday 7 October, the Moon will be found in the constellation of fishlow a 15th on the West horizon. Although the observation of the moon is more spectacular when low on the horizon, we actually recommend that you Observe it much earliersince from sunset until about 5:30, the moon will be preceded On the celestial vault from the Planet Saturn, very bright in these days because of its opposition to the sun that took place a few weeks ago.

What we will see and why the “hunter moon” will appear bigger than usual

The definition – journalistic – of “Superluna” is that of a Full moon which occurs when the moon is found within 90% of his point closest to the earth in its orbit, in technical jargon called perigee. Every year 12 or 13 full moons occur, but due to the orientation of the lunar orbit, not all full moons are “superlune”. On October 7, 2025, at 5:48 pm in the morning, the moon will appear full to 361,995 km from our planet, while reaching the Perigeo on 9 October to 360,029 km from the earth.