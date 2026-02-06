"The suspect": a thriller on femicide with Claudia Pandolfi arrives on Sky

Claudia Pandolfi is the protagonist of the new Sky thriller series “Il suspect”. It is an intense crime that deals with the themes of femicide, disability – one of the protagonists, in fact, is hard of hearing – but also family relationships. All set in a special and, so far, unreleased location for the small screen: the city of Viareggio during the Carnival celebrations.

There are four episodes in total directed by Mario Mancini for a story not inspired by any real crime news event but ready to intrigue and at the same time make us reflect.

The series is produced by Sky Studios, Paco Cinematografica and Zucco Film, directed by Mauro Mancini. The screenplay was written by Mirko Cetrangolo and Matteo Menduni.

But let’s go into more detail to understand what awaits us from this crime thriller series.

The suspect: the plot

This story begins when the others end. The killer of Giada Castucci, whose death shocked Viareggio, is about to be arrested. While the city does

preparing for the famous Carnival, Maria, a shy seventeen-year-old with hearing problems, would like to be like the other girls, but what she sees at the beginning of this story changes everything. Maria, in fact, finds an object belonging to the victim in the tool shed, and the most terrible doubt arises: could the man she trusts most, her father, be involved? And the parent’s increasingly nervous behavior

it only increases suspicion. In this atypical mystery, Maria faces secrets, silences and suspicions, while even her mother (Claudia Pandolfi), an esteemed commissioner, falters. In the days leading up to Carnival, between masks and hidden truths, Maria will understand that everyone wears one. Even her.

The suspect: the cast

The protagonist of this story, in the role of the Viareggio investigator, is Claudia Pandolfi. The rest of the cast has yet to be revealed.

The suspect: when it comes out on Sky

The series “The Suspicion” will arrive on Sky soon.