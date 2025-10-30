The tallest wooden building in the world measures 85.4 meters and is located in Norway

The Mjøstårnet tower, side view. Credit: Voll Arkitekter



There Mjosa Tower or Mjøstårnet it is the tallest wooden building in the world. Completed in 2019, it is an 85.4 m high skyscraper with 18 floors, it is located in the city of Brumunddal, about an hour and a half from Oslo, and overlooks the lake shore MjosaNorway’s largest lake. Its name: “Mjøstårnet” is Norwegian and means “The Mjøsa lake tower“. In addition to being recognized as thetallest wooden building in the world from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) and Guinness World Records, the tower has also received numerous awards and recognitions, such as the New York Design Awards, the Norwegian Tech Awards and CTBUH’s Award of Excellence.

Designed by the local architecture firm, Voll Arkitekter, the tower is composed of 18 floors for an official height of 85.4 metresnot bad for a building made entirely of wood! The structures were taken care of by the Norwegian company Moelven Limtre who played a key role in the construction of the tower. The company produced and installed the structural components which are predominantly made from glulam and for such a tall building the larger cross section that was used for the pillars is well 1.485 x 0.625 m.

Basic connection of one of the main columns. Credit: Voll Arkitekter



With a plant of suns 17m wide And 37.5 m longeach floor is approximately 640 m2 for a total surface area of ​​approx 10 500 m2. The ground floor is public, with hall, reception and restaurant, while the central floors are present 72 hotel rooms and at the latest levels 33 apartments.

The building is characterized by a accentuated slenderness, the floors were mainly made of wood but given the tourist-residential destination of the building, to meet the required comfort criteria, the floors of the top floors, from the 12th to the 18th, were made of reinforced concrete. The main material however remains wood which was also chosen for the prefabricated elements of the facade. These elements are of type sandwich and were created by coupling wood with special insulating and fireproof materials selected to guarantee the best thermal, acoustic and safety performance.