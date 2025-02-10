The taste of the house, the new National Geographic documentary on Disney+: trailer, guests and when it comes out

Each dish tells a story. Disney+ announces The taste of the housethe new Docuserie National Geographic that tells the food and roots on a journey led by Antoni Porowski, culinary expert and star Queer Eye. From the trailer to the release date, passing through guests and advances, here’s everything you need to know.

The taste of the house, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mco134LWmzi

Home taste, special guests and advances

From the Italian roads to the lush jungle of the Borneo, each episode explores the rich heritage linked to the beloved family recipes. The series, says the synopsis, offers a delicious mix of food, culture and personal discovery, boasting a cast made up of stars: Awkwafina, Henry Golding, James Marsden, Florence PGH, Issa Rae and Justin Theroux. In each episode, Antoni and his guests discover the unique stories that are hidden behind the most loved dishes of the family tradition, such as the origins of TheRoux home pasta in Italy or the delicacies of the Korean inheritance of Awkwafina. The path, enriched by the stories of local travelers between family stories and culinary traditions, ends at the table with a classic place of the place that stands out the beauty of every culture. From dinner with the royal off -road lads, every gastronomic adventure is full of touching moments, lively flavors and surprising revelations that deepen the stories of the origins of each guest.

“It is a beautiful adventure to discover our past through that great guiding thread that is food – explains Porowski. I am honored to undertake this journey to discover ourselves with new and old friends alongside National Geographic, learning together to know the ways in which different cultures celebrate food and live their traditions “.

The taste of the house, when it comes out on Disney+

Docuserie debuts on Disney+ February 24, 2025.