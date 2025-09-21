The technological novelties of the Laver Cup: the tournament created by Federer who gave iconic moments

Rod Lavever and Roger Federer with the Laver Cup. From Twitter



There Laver Cup He returns to the United States for his eighth edition, scheduled from 19 to 21 September in San Francisco. Team competition between Team Europe And World team It was born in 2017 from an idea of ​​tennis legend Roger Federer and his agent Tony Godsick. The now former Swiss tennis player during his career has become very attached to Rod Laver (Australian tennis player born in 1938, the only one in history to have won the Grand Slamor the four Slam – Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon and Us Open – in the same season) and wanted to honor him by giving birth to a tournament in his name that gathers the best players of the major male circuit, led by icons of the past. The laver cup is recognized by the ATP, but does not stand out points for the ranking.

Federer and Godsick project has points in common with the Ryder Cup of golf As the 20 -time Slam champion explained in an interview: “Golf has a wonderful way of treating legends: the former players are always on the fields to follow the competitions, always available to recommend young people. Having an event like Laver Cup is a way to shed light on legends like Rod Laver and many others who have opened the way for us”. Yes, because in addition to Rod Laver, on the benches of the iconic black field of the event, they followed each other Björn Borg, John Mcenroe, Patrick Mcenroe, Thomas enqvist And now Yannick Noah-Tim Henman couples are ready to sit for the old continent and Andre Agassi-Pat Rafter for the rest of the world for a three-day who promises show outside and inside the game rectangle.

The format and the golden register

Laver Cup is a tennis competition for teams, Europe against the rest of the world, which is held over three days With 12 meetings (9 singular and 3 doubles). The games are played in the best of the three sets, with a 10-point super tie-break instead of the third set. The score for the victories gradually increases: 1 point on Friday, 2 points on Saturday and 3 points on Sunday. The first team to reach 13 points wins the trophy. In the golden register Europe leads 5-2 on the rest of the world.

The news of 2025: from statistics on the bench to virtual reality live

In addition to the change of the two captains and the respective deputy, in the edition that will stop from 19 to 21 September in San Francisco there will be different Technological news. The first is the introduction of the Laver Cup Coaching Toola tool that provides captains and players, through tablets, data in real time as analytical statistics and tactical details such as the position at the service and the placement in response with the aim of helping to find the key to the matches. A tool that could, who knows, be integrated into the major circuit in the coming years. To this is added the Laver Cup Huba digital destination with real -time scores and highlights of the games, ready for the use of spectators. In addition, the captains and deputy will be microfonatesoffering fans to the stadium and home a more in -depth vision of strategies and team dynamics at the change of field.

Finally, the Laver Cup 2025 will see the introduction of Laver Cup Animatedan innovative fusion of Live streaming Dynamic animated games and overlaps with highlights of the games and other clips shared on the YouTube channel. Laver Cup Animated will recreate what happens on the pitch, from heating to the match point of every singular match. Integrating the data of skeletal tracking With animated characters (tool similar to a video game, already used this year by the Australian Open), this virtual reality experience is designed to attract a new generation of tennis enthusiasts, making the event more accessible and engaging, in particular for children and families.

The uniqueness of the lamer cup and iconic moments

What makes the Laver Cup unique is in fact theaggregation of tennis players which during the year battle in the major circuit, in a team, for a common goal. The antithesis of tennis as a lone and individual sport, if they are excluded Davis Cup And Billie Jean King Cup reserved for national teams. Over the years the competition has become media relevant both for the presence of the best players in the world and for the moments of coachingamong them, to the changes of fields such as the iconic one made by Federer and Nadal to Fabio Fognini, in English and Spanish.

There is no doubt that the figure of Roger Federer He has catalyzed attention, especially in two editions, went down in history for his fans and simple fans. In the first, held in Prague in 2017, He played for the first time in pairs with Rafael Nadal a double gametransforming the rivalry into alliance and beating the Americans Jack Soc and Sam Querrey. That of 2022, however, based in London, will remain forever in the history of sport. Not for a title, but for a human moment: The retreat from the Tennis played by the Swissalways in double with Nadal, this time against Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. The result, the defeat of the duo that together won 42 Slam, went into the background. The emotion was so real that, at the end of the game, Nadal and Federer shared tears, laughter and one of the most viral and moving images of modern sport: two historical rivals that are held by the hand, cry and say goodbye to an era.