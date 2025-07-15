"The Terminal List: Black Wolf": plot, teaser trailer and release date of the prequel-sinoff series

Three years after the exit of the beautiful and shocking The Terminal List, and two from the announcement that a season 2 would arrive and also a prequel-Spinooff, on Prime Video there is The Terminal List: Black Wolf (original title The Terminal List: Dark Wolf). And this time the protagonist will be Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards who (spoiler …) in the original series, taken from the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, made a bad end when he was discovered by his captain and friend James Reece (Chris Pratt).

This new action and dramatic series therefore offers a look at the history of the origins of well before the events of the series released in 2022; To unite the two series, the authenticity of the story, thanks to the contribution of military veterans such as screenwriters, actors, technical consultants on the set and executive producers, in order to represent mentality, brotherhood and moral complexity of special operations with respect and realism. Here are all the advances on plot, cast and release date, and the teaser trailer of The Terminal List: Black Wolf.

What The Terminal List Dark Wolf is about

Co-Creata by Jack Carr, and by the creator and showrunner of the first season David Digilio, The Terminal List: Black Wolf is a prequel series that tells the story of the origins of Ben Edwards during his journey from the Navy Seal to the clandestine side of the special CIA operations. The series is a espionage thriller that explores the dark side of the war and the human cost that derives from it. Chris Pratt takes up the role of James Reece.

“Digging in the origins of Ben with Dark Wolf was fantastic. This season goes even more deeply: there is more determination, more heart and much more at stake. It is raw, it is honest and it really allows you to see the heart of who he is. I have a profound respect for the military community and the Seal and I have loved to show their brotherhood, the things for which you fight, and let everything develop. Kitsch, executive producer and protagonist of Dark Wolf.

The cast of The Terminal List: Black Wolf

In addition to Kitsch and Pratt, the cast of the series includes Tom Hopper in the role of Raife Hastings, Robert Wisdom in the role of Jed Haverford, Luke Hemsworth in the role of Jules Landry, Dar Salim in the role of Mohammed Farood, Rona-Lee Shimon in the role of Eliza Perash, Shiraz Tzarfati in the role of Tal Varon, Jared. Shaw in the role of Ernest “Boozer” Vickers.

The Terminal List: Dark Wolf is enforceable by Taylor Kitsch together with Chris Pratt via Indivisible Productions, the screenwriter and showrunner David Digilio, the author Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick via Hill District Media, the former Army Ranger and screenwriter Max Adams, the former Navy Seal, a technical and technical consultant Jared Shaw, in addition to the director of the pilot winner of an Emmy (Shōgun) Frederick Eo Toye. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, MRC and Civic Center Media.

When The Terminal List comes out: Dark Wolf

The Terminal List: Black Wolf will be released all over the world on first videos with the first three episodes on the first Wednesday 27 August 2025. New episodes will follow weekly, until the season finale of Wednesday 24 September.

The Teaser Trailer of The Terminal List: Black Wolf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxj7cdvqia4