The Testaments: release date for The Handmaid’s Tale sequel revealed

With the release of the last episode of “The Handmaid’s Tale 6” on May 27, 2025, we said goodbye to Gilead, but not forever. Well yes because the story of the handmaids told by the Hulu series with Elisabeth Moss for six seasons is destined to continue. It will do so with a sequel series inspired by Margaret Atwood’s second novel dedicated to the world of The Handmaid’s Tale, “The Testaments” set 15 years after the events of the original series. A highly anticipated series that will soon debut on the small screen and now we also know when.

The protagonist will be a new generation of young women and behind the creation of this title is the same showrunner of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, Bruce Miller. But there will be no shortage of well-known faces, great returns and lots of new features. Here’s everything we know so far about “The Testaments”, including the official release date just revealed.

The Handmaid’s Tale 6: the review of the finale

The Testaments: the first images from the set

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Testaments (@testamentsonhulu)

The Testaments: who returns from the original cast

Expect the return of Aunt Lydia in “The Testaments” who will lead the series along with newcomers such as Chase Infiniti, Lucy Halliday, Rowan Blanchard, Mattea Conforti, Mabel Li, Amy Seimetz, Brad Alexander, Eva Foote, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Isolde Ardies, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Birva Pandya and Kira Guloien.

Elisabeth Moss is executive producer of the new series but it is not known whether her character June will return or not. However, we know that June’s character appears in the novel so we can expect a cameo or her presence in more episodes. We’ll see.

The Testaments: the plot

“The Testaments” is based on Margaret Atwood’s 2019 novel of the same name which serves as a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale” written in 1985. This spin-off will tell a story set three or four years after the events of “The Handmaid’s Tale”, as confirmed by Bruce Miller and will follow the story of Hannah, June’s daughter and a new generation of women growing up in what is left of Gilead.

How The Handmaid’s Tale 6 ends: the summary

The Testaments: when it comes out and where to see it

“The Testaments” releases April 8, 2026. The series will be distributed by Hulu and DisneyPlus.