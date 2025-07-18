The theories of the conspiracy that inspired Stranger Things: Montauk’s theory and the true story of MK Ultra

Image made with AI.



Stranger Things It is one of the most successful series of recent years: produced by Netflix, He is preparing to face his fifth and last season. What perhaps not everyone knows is that its authors, i Duffer brothers, they were strongly inspired by real conspiracy theories To shape the imagination of the series, especially those referring to the alleged Philadelphia test and al project Montauk and Mk Ultra. These are experiments (or alleged such) carried out by the US government to obtain information on space-time travel and mental control. But how true in these stories is there?

The theories that inspired the series

Philadelphia experiment

We start from the Philadelphia experiment which, despite not having a direct link with the events narrated in the series, laid the foundations for the subsequent theories of the conspiracy. According to the supporters, the October 28, 1943 the destroyer Uss Eldridge it would have been made invisible, dematerialized And teleported From the port of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Norfolk, Virginia. After that the reverse process would have allowed his rearition to Philadelphia. The problem is that – always according to this belief – in this dematerialization the crew would have suffered horrible side effects, such as the fusion of their bodies with those of the ship, an envelope invisibility or the madness. The exact consequences on the staff vary according to the version consulted.

All this would have been made possible by demagnetization. What is it about? Simplifying, if a ship is covered with cables and inside them a certain amount of electric current is circulated, this would be able to Cancel the magnetic field of the boatmaking it “invisible”. Given the dramatic results, however, the army after the failure of Philadelphia would have decided to suspend all the tests and to cover up everything.

It must be said that the demagnetization It was actually studied … but the goal was not to make the ship invisiblebut invisible to magnetic mines, that is, to those explosive devices that activated in the presence of an external magnetic field. Also assuming that the ship had the equipment necessary to be demive, this would not have made it invisible to the human eye, much less to radar. Also as regards the teleportation, At the moment we have no proof that this is physically possible – much less it could have been in the 1940s.

Despite the absurdity of history, a series of letters written by an alleged eye witness combined with the choice of Hollywood to make us a film, has done nothing but consolidate the myth among the lovers of the plot. Below is the trailer of the feature film released in 1984:

The Montauk project

We then arrive at the second theory of the plot, the one more directly connected to Stranger Things and direct follow -up of the Philadelphia experiment: the Montauk project. Previously we said that after what happened in 1943 the government had decided to stop all the tests on space-time travel … but apparently the plans would have changed in the 70s. In this period the scientific team that survived the test would meet in the Montauk Air Force base To adjust what had gone wrong and take advantage of those skills to give life not only to space-time and interdimensional travel, but also to mental control devices.

Just from here takes inspiration the Underdossopra, that is, the parallel dimension mentioned in the TV series and inhabited by monstrous creatures, or the fact of carrying out experiments related to mental control on children. The history of the Montauk project, however, does not arise from the declarations of an alleged eye witness, but from a novel by Preston B. Nichols And Peter Moon called The Montauk Project: Experiments in Time. It is the first of a series of volumes that tell stories about time travel and that, in retrospect, can be considered as the starting point for this conspiracy theory.

Again, it is good to specify that there is no support tests.

The MK Ultra project

And thus we arrive at the latest secret project, the one explicitly mentioned also within the series: the MK Ultra project. Unlike previous theories, on several occasions labeled like buffalo For failures of support tests, this project was officially confirmed After years of investigations that brought to light an extremely dramatic truth. From the 1953 al 1964 The CIA has in fact carried on a program for the mental control based on human experimentation And which provided for the use of drugs (especially LSD), brainwashing, hypnosis, electroshock and other forms of psychological torture.

These tests, inspired by those performed by the Nazis within some concentration camps, had multiple objectives: from Deleting memory at the production of serum of truthpassing through drugs capable of making common citizens of the killer or of Reform the brain in full.

The guinea pigs were often not aware of what would have happened to him and, despite the enormous suffering, there is no evidence that the government has ever managed to achieve any of the goals. Just the failure on each front pushed the CIA to close its doors in the 70s.