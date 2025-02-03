The “third blue check” arrives on WhatsApp? No, it’s a hoax: here’s how it would work

One is really coming “Third blue check” on WhatsApp? No, it is a hoax that is again circulating online and which, unfortunately, has also been reported to some generally considered reliable online information sites, which contributes to creating not little confusion on the subject. According to this fake news, WhatsApp is about to introduce a new reading signal in the chats, which It would appear when someone makes the screenshot of a conversation. At the moment, however, neither the beta version of WhatsApp nor that stable alludes to such a possibility. The hoax had circulated with a discreet “success” already in 2021.

The origin of the hoax is based on SYSTEM SYSTEMs that WhatsApp uses to indicate the state of messages: a gray check indicates that the message has been sent, two gray ticks indicate that the message was actually delivered to the recipient, while two blue tick confirm that the message was read (provided that the user has not deactivated the confirmations of reading of the messages). The fake news adds to this “scheme” a third blue check, which should indicate when a chat has been the subject of a screenshot. In reality, there is no reference to this function in the official press releases of WhatsApp or on information portals that follow the development of the beta version of Whatsapp very close, such as the very reliable Wabetainfo.

The hoax of the third blue check has particular taken for at least a couple of reasons:

The fake news concerns a well -known function (that of blue ticking) of a particularly known app (WhatsApp), easily capturing users’ attention. However false, The news was also taken up by some well -known Italian newspapers and even by some specialized tech information sites Which, at least theoretically, should be able to distinguish the difference between a fake news and an indiscretion that could have a fund of truth quite quite easily.

To be honest, the only function of WhatsApp that brings together the concept of privacy and screenshot concerns theAcquisition of the blocked screen. Introduced about a year ago, this function serves to prevent the capture of the profiles of the profile of other users through the screenshots, useful for protecting the privacy of others and to disintegrate, among the various things, identity theft. Below we show you a screen concerning the function in question.

On the right of the image the message that appears by opening a profile photo of WhatsApp and trying to make a screenshot.



As we have already told you, that of the alleged third blue check of WhatsApp is actually the narrative of A film already seen. The aforementioned had already been unmasking this hoax in 2021 Wabetainfoportal specialized in identifying and disseminating the new hidden functions in the beta version of WhatsApp. With an X post (ex Twitter), the portal clearly deny the existence of the third blue check.

This story underlines how important it is to always go back to official news sources and not stop to the titles that various newspapers and information sites offer to catch clicks.