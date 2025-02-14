The time of the valleys is over in Sanremo





They said it would be the Restoration Festival and in part it is true. The super guests arrive directly from the 1980s (Edoardo Bennato and Duran Duran) and the incursions of the perhaps ex-manskin Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis have only made out of a show that already on the third evening is sending to the public signs of tiredness. Despite the somewhat anxious speed of Carlo Conti, the Monster duration of the Festival does not help, forcing authors and authors – in addition, of course, the conductor himself – to extend the broth so much that it makes him lose his flavor.

The Cat Calling at Ariston

In this eternal festival, the Vallette returned to the Aquale, in the third evening: the brunette, the blonde and the Red to satisfy everyone. The masculine masculine, in this case, is a must. Moreover, this will also be remembered as the Festival of Cat CallingBarbara practice whistling women on the street, in the office, in the gym. That God lights up. From the Ariston armchairs, choruses and howls are missing, they were by Ciao Darwin with Mother Nature. Too bad that from those stairs descend very good, established, competent artists. By the way, have you noticed that women need help to get off? Beauty, you know, is suffering. And between corsets, heels, bustles and beds, the female must always place the firm hands, the end of the conductor. Luckily Carlo is there.

And to the male, you know, it is not commanded. It must externalize its boils, its primordial instincts. Moreover, Trump wiped out the gender and the Wake culture, we celebrate ululando. And when the woman is not bona, she is a mother. Let us always remember to the woman who has procreate, she is never forgotten to have the offspring at home waiting for her and looks at her from the TV (reckless, leave the baby with dad home). And what about the example warrior to all the others. Bianca Balti teaches us to respond with a smile because gender anger is going home.

Vallette 2.0

To return to the valleys of the third evening, Miriam Leone arrived at the Festival to promote the Miss Fallaci series, the fiction that sees her play the famous journalist at the beginning of her career. Nothing more plastered and traditional and, for its part, Leone does nothing to get out of the role: he arrives, thanks, presents, goes away, change of dress and off to repeat until 1: 10 at night. Perhaps something more was expected from Elettra Lamborghini, the Famme fatale next door. Usually nice and irreverent, the role of co-conductor suits her much less than that of singer. In 2020 Lamborghini brought the song to the Ariston stage Music – The rest disappearspop and catchy passage that made the Ariston audience forget, including its conductor. Everything let a return in style for the lookouts for the lookout for Miriam Leone, pointed out between the role of Valletta di Baudiana memory and that of apparent vamous. Evidently, Lamborghini is not part of either categories. As the colleagues had declared that he was in Sanremo to have fun, but both she and Miriam Leone have not given the idea of ​​being at ease on that stage.

The matrix

Katia Follesa thought about sparking the cards. As she said during the press conference, Sanremo represents the crowning of a long career between cinema, theater and TV. He trod the stage with confidence, creating with Carlo Conti comic curtains that amused the audience and the public at home. Yet, on closer inspection, the role of Follesa also follows a somewhat ancient model. Already during the conduct of Raimondo Vianello, Veronica Pivetti played the comic role of the “ugly” next to the top model Eva Herzigova. The conductor’s jokes against him were really politically incorrect – moreover Vianello had decades of similar sketches behind him together with his wife Sandra Mondaini – nothing to do with the embarrassed but not too much reactions by Carlo Conti. Yet the jokes on the big arms and the fake marriage proposal with Simon Le Bon have something already since he takes us back to the nineties. Maybe he will have made the adult audience smile, but the younger one – who from the Auditel surveys follows Sanremo even with a certain transport – does not seem to have liked so much.

You can give more

It must be said that you could definitely be better, perhaps mixing the cards as in the previous evenings. Antonella Clerici and Gerry Scotti have shown that they were the hosts at Ariston, while the trio of wonders formed by Bianca Balti, Cristiano Malgioglio and Nino Frassica really did faville, collecting the favor of the public of social media made up of Millennial and Gen Z. The third evening was also and above all because a real counterpart to Carlo Conti was not there and, albeit with the best intentions, Katia Follesa was unable to move the waters of a festival that goes on quickly but without flicker. The hopes now reside in the Sardinian duo composed of Mahmood and Geppi Cucciari. The expectations are very high and, from what you see on social media, the two seem to be loaded more than ever and ready to have fun. This time for real.