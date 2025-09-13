The tomb of the Roman era of the noble Gelliano with a dedication to Jupiter was found in Albania in Albania

The entrance of the sepulcher. Credit: Albanian Ministry of Economy, Culture and Innovation.



In the heart of the north of Albaniaclose to Strikçan, a short distance from the border with Northern Macedonia, archaeologists have brought to light a Monumental tomb of the Roman era 6 meters for 9 surface, unique in its kind in the Balkans. With its bilingual inscriptions and a dedication to god Jupiterthe precious kit and a fragment of gold fabric, the sepulcher throws new light on the rank and the life of Gellythe man who was placed there. The announcement was made on the Facebook profile of the Albanian Minister of Economy, Culture and Innovation, Blendi Gonxhja.

The area of ​​the underground chamber. Credit: Albanian Ministry of Economy, Culture and Innovation.



The tomb consists of one large underground chamber of 2.40 meters high, and 6 meters for 9 surfacein limestone blocks. On many of these blocks they are present bilingual inscriptionsin Latin and in Greek that have yet to be a card and translated (this is because the eastern part of the Roman Empire is always ellenophone, in other words there was talk of Greek language). The tomb, dated between the III and the 4th century ADbelonged to a certain GELLIANO – His name appears in one of the registrations – which, given the monumentality of the structure, had to be a richer. In another inscription there is an invocation to the god Jupiter.

One of the inscriptions found near the tomb. Credit: Albanian Ministry of Economy, Culture and Innovation



The materials found inside the monumental sepulcher seem to confirm the status social of the deceased. Unfortunately they were partially compromise by two distinct episodes of violation and looting: one in ancient times, another in modern times even using a mechanical means to discover one of the blocks that served as a roof. The reporting to archaeologists came from the local community that was broadly knew the location of the site. Beyond bone remains belonging to at least two individuals, a kit consisting of objects in glass and ceramicand above all, stored in an extraordinary way, A piece of fabric embroidered in gold wirean exceptional discovery. The authorities confirm that the site will be made usable to the public as soon as possible.