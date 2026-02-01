The top 10 geothermal energy producing countries in 2025: Italy in 8th place

Like every beginning of the year, the ThinkGeoenergy.com website, one of the most authoritative digital platforms globally for information and content production ongeothermal energy (transforms underground heat into electricity using hot fluids to move turbines), drew up and published the ranking of the first 10 nations in the world For geothermal capacity in 2025. THE’Italy maintains theeighth positionwith an installed geothermal capacity equal to 916 MW.

The parameter adopted to draw up the 2025 ranking of the ten producing nations of geothermal energy at a global level it is the installed geothermal energy generation capacity, i.e. the power electric produced by geothermal systems active through the conversion of heat present in the subsoil.

Overall, there were no major changes compared to 2024.

States United: they maintain the lead in total geothermal energy production, with an installed capacity of 3,953 MW. Indonesia: its capacity increased from 2,653 MW to 2,742 MW thanks to the entry into production of new geothermal power plants Philippines: they occupy the third position in the world ranking with 2,034 MW Türkiye: ability to 1,797 MW New Zealand: ability to 1,259 MW Kenya: ability to 980 MW Mexico: ability to 976 MW Italy: keeps theeighth positionwith a stable capacity a 916 MW which reflects the absence of new geothermal power plants or projects that have entered into operation on the national territory in recent years Iceland: with 808 MW of capacity Japan: 607 MW of installed capacity

Collectively, these ten states represent more than 93% of geothermal capacity installed globally, highlighting how the development and expansion of this resource is still concentrated in a limited number of mature geothermal markets. In 2025, global installed geothermal capacity has reached 17,173 MWrecording an increase of approximately 1.8% compared to 2024 (16,873 MW) and of 5.1% compared to 2023 (16,335 MW). This is a slow but progressive growth, which reflects the moderate but continuous trend of the geothermal sector. At the end of 2025, geothermal energy production was active in 35 countries.

However, it is important to underline that the ranking does not yet include advanced geothermal systems – e.g Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) – which are not currently accounted for in the installed capacity statistics. This suggests that overall production globally may be higher than currently reported values.