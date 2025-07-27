The tormented life of Frida Kahlo, who was the famous painter in Mexico of the Revolution

Frida kahlo (Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón), born a Mexico City in 1907was a famous painter, famous above all for its self -portraits and paintings related to pain, identity and Mexican culture. Influenced by surrealismnever wanted to identify itself completely with the movement, but kept an original style. His life was marked by very serious accident immediately in 1925, when he was 18, and the sentimental and artistic bond with Diego Riveraone of the three great exponents, together with José Clemente Orozco and David Alfaro Siqueiros, of Mexican mural. The relationship was characterized by frequent mutual betrayals. Among the lovers of Frida there were the political leader Lev Trockijthe intellectual André Breton And, probably, the photographer Tina Modotti. The woman died in 1954at just 47 years old, without having ever completely exceeded the consequences of the accident.

The birth of Frida Kahlo and the Mexico of the Revolution

Magdalena Carmen Frida Kahlo y Calderón, better known as Frida Kahlo, was born to Coyoacána suburb of Mexico City on 6 July 1907. He was the daughter of a German photographer who emigrated to Mexico, Guillermo Kahloand a Mexican woman of Amerindic origin.

Frida at 11, photographed by her father (Wikimedia Commons)



In 1910, shortly after the birth of Frida, a revolution that forced the dictator to escape in Mexico Porfirio Díazin power almost uninterrupted since 1876, and started a period characterized by a large political and cultural fermentof which Frida will be the protagonist.

As a teenager, the woman studied at a German school and later enrolled in the prestigious Escuela Nacional preparatorywith the intention of becoming a doctor. He matured the first political experiences approaching the group of Cachuchasa student association known for socialist ideology and unconventional, and embarked on a relationship with Alejandro Gómez Ariasone of the most views of the group.

The accident and the beginning of the artistic career

At the age of 18, the accident occurred that would forever marks Frida’s life: the bus on which she was traveling together with Alejandro collided with a tram and the woman remained crushed, suffering Multiple fractures to the spine and other bones. It was operated on 32 times and never resumed completely, continuing to be victims of severe pain throughout life. Furthermore, for a long time she was forced not to move from the bed. During the convalescence, numerous boiled Books on the history and ideology of communismmaturing his political beliefs, e he began to paint. His first work was a self -portrait intended for Alejandro. The parents gave her a canopy bed with a mirror on the ceiling, which allowed her to see herself while remaining lying down, and of the colors to allow her to paint. Frida thus decided to become a professional painterabandoning the idea of studying medicine.

Self -portrait in velvet dress (1926); Via Wikimedia Commons



The Communist Party, Diego Rivera, the artistic maturation

A turning point in the career and private life of Frida took place in 1927, when he enrolled in the Mexican Communist Party. In the party he met Diego Riveraone of the best known Mexican painters, with whom he immediately fell in love. The couple married in 1929, although Frida was aware of the continuous betrayals of Diego. The woman, moreover, “reciprocated” the betrayals of her husband and in turn had extramarital relationships, part of whom are homosexuals. Among his lovers they appeared Lev Trockijthe Bolshevik leader of Stalin’s enemy, who had found refuge in Mexico City (where he will be killed, in 1940, by an assassin sent by the Soviet dictator); André Bretonfounder of the surrealist movement, who particularly appreciated the art of Frida and in 1939 he organized an exhibition for her in Paris; Most likely, the Italian photographer also Tina Modottiwho lived in Mexico City.

Frida and Diego Rivera in 1932; Via Wikimedia Commons



In the 1930s, Frida also met artistic maturation. He often chose to PAINT itself Because, as he had to declare, he spent a lot of time alone and his figure was the subject he knew best. Often in the self -portraits he depicted Dramatic aspects of his lifealso inserting surrealist elements. In his works, however, other themes also found space, such as folklore and the Mexican people. Frida traveled several times in the United States Together with her husband, with whom, however, the relationship gradually deteriorated. In 1939 the couple divorced because Diego had embarked on a relationship with Cristina Kahlohis wife’s sister. The following year, however, Frida decided to marry him again.

Self -portrait with necklace (1940) (Wikimedia Commons)



The last few years and the death of Frida Kahlo

Over the years, Frida’s health worsened. Nonetheless, the woman did not abandon the artistic career or political commitment.

El Abrazo de Amor de El Universe, La Tierra (México), Yo, Diego, Y El Señor Xolotl (1949); Via Wikimedia Commons



In 1953 he was among the signatories of a petition to the President of the United States to ask to grace the Rosenberg spousesaccused of espionage in favor of the Soviet Union (the petition was not accepted and the Rosenberg were executed in the electric chair). In the same year, Frida suffered theamputation of the right leg due to an infection degenerated in gangrene. Health went further worsening and the July 13, 1954 the woman died In his home in Mexico City, now home to the Frida Kahlo Museum.