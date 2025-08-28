The total lunar eclipse of 7 September is coming, when and how it will be visible from Italy

Get ready to look up to the sky September 7, 2025when – weather permitting – we can admire theTotal lunar eclipse That will dye red Our satellite. Unlike that of last March, this total lunar eclipse will also be clearly visible from Italy, even if not all of Italy will be able to admire the totality throughout its duration. However, we could all observe the peak of the totality, foreseen around the 20:13.

This particular astronomical event occurs when the Earth interposes between the Sun and the Moon And the latter is completely immersed in the earth’s shadow. Precisely because moon and sun are in opposite directions compared to the earth, the lunar eclipses take place only during the phase of full moonthat is, when the visible side of our satellite is completely illuminated.

Where you can see the lunar eclipse in Italy and how much it will last

The total lunar eclipse on September 7 will also be visible from Italy, but not uniformly: specifically, the beginning of the totality will be visible only in some areas of the country which therefore will result divided in halfas you can also see on the map a little below. The lunar eclipse, in fact, is divided into three phases: the entry into the penumbra (penumbral eclipse), the presence of part of the lunar disc in the earth’s shadow (partial eclipse) and the presence of the whole disc in the shadows (Total eclipse), in which our satellite appears completely reddish. Not all of Italy will be able to witness the totality: in almost all the north, Tuscany, the northern brands and part of Umbria and Lazio the moon will rise to all already started (clearer color in the map above), but you can still attend the maximum of the eclipse, while the rest of Italy can in full the whole of the total eclipse phase (darker color on the map).

Visibility in Italy of the lunar eclipse of September 7, 2025: in light pink the locations where it will not be possible to see the beginning of the totality; In darker pink, however, the places where the totality will be visible from the beginning. Credit: Timeandate.com



There duration of the totality will be of 82 minutesbut the observable duration will be lower in the areas where the moon will rise to all already started. In Milan, for example, the observable totality will last about An hour and 6 minutes Starting from the rise of the moon to 19:46.

Because the moon will become red during the eclipse

But, therefore, why we will see the moon becoming red? We must remember that the moon does not shine with its own light, but reflects towards us the light of the sun that illuminates it. When a total lunar eclipse takes place, the earth interposes between the sun and the moon when the lunar orbit leads our satellite to enter the shadow cone produced by the earth. Our planet prevents therefore in the sunlight to reach the moon, which at this point will be illuminated only by reddish light of dawn and sunsets who are happening at the time on earth, deflected towards our satellite with an Earth’s atmosphere.