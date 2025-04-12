The Tour Odéon is the highest skyscraper of the Principality of Monaco

There Tour Odéon It is the highest skyscraper of Principality of Monacoas well as one of the highest in Europe, thanks to his 170 meters of height. Designed by the Monegasque architect Alexandre Giraldithis residential building completed in 2024 is equipped with 49 floors with 5 lifts And 259 apartments. Do you think that it even hosts the most luxurious and expensive overall in the world, it Sky Penthouseabout 3 300 m²distributed on 5 floors, with a large terrace and private swimming pool.

Tour architecture Odéon

The architectural line of the Tour Odéon It develops according to two asymmetrical bodies enveloping convex profile. These two “bodies” rest on a structure, which represents the base of the construction, consisting of 7 floors. The conformation of the soil, and the extent of the loads due to the weight of the structure, have led to the need to adopt imposing foundations; These, in fact, come to a depth of 46 meters.

Credit: Doka



Inside we find 543 underground parking spaces, available for i 259 apartments of which 177 lease apartments (intended for only residents of Monegasque nationality), 82 private apartments, 2 Sky Duplex penthouses (from 1,200 m² each) and a superattician, the Sky Penthouse (of about 3,300 m², distributed on 5 floors) with a large terrace and private swimming pool. In the first 7 floors of the building we find offices and services, developed on an area of 18 000 m²of which 2 000 m² They are dedicated to premises for common services.

The structure of the skyscraper

The whole rests on engineering foundations of considerable complexity. The supporting system begins with a foundation base of approximate size of 80 meters for 45specially designed to distribute the weight of the building evenly. This slut relies on a dense net of reinforced concrete poles, which penetrate deeply into the ground, guaranteeing stability and resistance. The overall mass of concrete used for these foundations is estimated at approximately 100 000 tonsa fact that underlines the grandeur of the work.

From the share of 67 metersthe vertical elevation of the tower emerges, which rises up to reaching heights between the 138 he is 160 meters on the ground level, excluding metal structures. This variation of height is due to the elliptical conformation of the tower, which develops in two distinct sections:

Central nucleus : The heart of the structure consists of a vertical core in reinforced concrete, which houses the stairwells and lifts. This nucleus provides the necessary rigidity to the building, contrasting the lateral forces due to the wind and earthquakes.

: The heart of the structure consists of a vertical core in reinforced concrete, which houses the stairwells and lifts. This nucleus provides the necessary rigidity to the building, contrasting the lateral forces due to the wind and earthquakes. Perimeter floors and columns: The flocks, elliptical in shape, are made with a mixed steel-calcestruzzo structure, which combines the resistance of the steel with the mass of the concrete. These floors rely on perimeter columns in reinforced concrete, which distribute the vertical load along the entire height of the building.

Credit: Doka



The vertical development of the two ellipses, as already mentioned above, is however differentiated from an altimetric point of view. The portion to the east reaches a height of 138 meters at its top, while the west portion turns out to reach a maximum share of 155 meters. The entire structure, also considering the materials used for the facades, weighs 190,000 tons.

Clean energy at the service of the tour Odéon

The depth of the foundations of the tour Odéon has allowed the installation of an integrated heating and air conditioning system. This system uses one heat pump connected to underground pipes, using the geothermal heat to produce hot water up to 60 ° C. During the winter, these pipes act as geothermal wells For heating, while in summer they dissipate the heat generated by the air conditioning system.

A second system, located at the top of the building, manages the air conditioning of the highest plans. This system consists of two air/water heat pumps from 600 kW each and by a refrigerant group from 500 kW. A system of desuriscaldatori recovers the heat produced to heat the water for domestic use. Finally, a series of turboventole installed on the top of the building contributes to dissipating heat during the summer months.

History of the project

In the 80s, the prince Ranieri III He chose to limit the construction of multiple buildings in the Principality, preferring the territorial expansion through the creation of new areas on the sea. Consequently, the future plans were oriented towards further maritime extensions, with proposals that included the creation of artificial atolls and islands in the Gulf. However, in 2008, Prince Alberto II He abandoned these ideas. The persistent scarcity of building land led to reconsider the construction of skyscrapers, including the most ambitious project, presented in 2008 from the study of the Monegasque architect Alexandre Giraldi.

The Sky Penthouse, the most luxurious penthouse in the world

The tour Odéon hosts the Sky Penthouse, the penthouse which, to date, is considered the most expensive property in the world. The sales value is estimated at around 400 million euros.

The Sky Penthouse extends over 3 500 m2 And four floors (from 45 ° to 48 °)is considered one of the most expensive in the world. Completed in 2016 after two years of work, it stands out for the use of precious materials and exclusive design. The interiors are characterized by rare marbles: the statuesque marble for the fitness area, the white onyx and honey for the scenographic internal staircase, a work of art with curvilinear coating backlit LED, obtained from shaped monolithic pieces.

The areas dedicated to wellnesssuch as Hammam, Turkish bath, massages and sauna, are covered with luxury marbles such as Portoro, Emperador Dark, Crystal White, Azul Macaubas, Zebrino, Nero Zimbabwe, Ambarino and Black Marquina, giving elegance and unique personalities to any environment.

Below, an interesting video showing interesting internal and external details of the tour Odéon.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BDDUTCFTL-M