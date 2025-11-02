The Traitors, Filippo Bisciglia: "Anyone who cheats is a loser in life"

Filippo Bisciglia talks about his experience in “The Traitors Italia”, the psychological reality show available on Prime Video starting from October 30th. Between betrayals and loyalty, at the center of the program there is a group of famous people – from Barale to Filippo Bisciglia to Tess Masazza – who live in a mansion where they must work together to complete missions and accumulate a prize pool. However, among them there are traitors who, pretending to be loyal, manipulate the group to win for themselves. The loyal ones, unaware of their identity, try to discover and eliminate them. If even one traitor reaches the end, he will win the whole prize; if they are exposed, the loyal ones who remain will divide it.

