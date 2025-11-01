The Traitors, Paola Barale reveals: "Before participating, I made sure there weren’t two people there"

It is one of the most anticipated contestants of The Traitors, Paola Barale. And we asked her to tell us how she lived this experience in the psychological reality show available on Prime Video starting from October 30th. In this video interview he tells us about his connection with loyalty and betrayal.

How The Traitors works

The Traitors Italia is a psychological reality show full of suspense that will keep the audience glued to the screen thanks to a gripping intrigue of betrayals and deceptions. A group of famous people – from Barale to Filippo Bisciglia to Tess Masazza – wander around a spectacular mansion challenging each other in a strategy game that involves constant teamwork to complete missions and accumulate a cash prize pool. But among the competitors there are traitors who will try to deceive and manipulate the rest of the group to grab the final prize for themselves alone, while the others, the loyal ones, unaware of who the traitors are, work as a team with the aim of eliminating them from the game. The stakes will be very high and will test everyone’s ability to navigate a dense web of alliances and betrayals. If at least one traitor reaches the end of the game he will keep the entire prize pool for himself, but if all the traitors are unmasked, the other participants still in the game will be able to divide the prize equally.

