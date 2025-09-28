The Traitors, unveiled the release date of the new reality show Prime Video with Alessia Marcuzzi

As we had anticipated last summer, a new reality show arrives on Prime Video: The Traitors (translation into Italian: the traitors). Conducted by Alessia Marcuzzi, who recently presented, always on Prime, Red Carpet Vip on the carpet, The Traitors has a cast of VIPs who will compete in a game of deception and subterfuge. Here are the first advances, with the names of the famous people who will participate in the game, the explanation on how the show, the official release date and the first teaser trailer of The Traitors works.

How The Traitors works

The Traitors Italia, made up of 6 episodes, is a psychological reality show full of suspense that will hold the audience glued to the screen thanks to a compelling intrigue of betrayals and deceptions. A group of famous people wanders in a spectacular mansion by challenging itself in a psychological game that involves constant teamwork to complete missions and accumulate a prize pool.

But among the competitors there are traitors who will try to deceive and manipulate the rest of the group to grab the final prize only for themselves, while the others, the loyal ones, unaware of who the traitors are, work in the team with the aim of eliminating them from the game. The stake will be very high and will test the ability of each one to juggle in a dense plot of alliances and betrayals. If at least a traitor arrives at the end of the game, he will keep the entire prize pool for himself, but if all the traitors are unmasked, the other participants still at stake will be able to divide the prize equally.

The Traitors (Dutch title: De Verraders) was created and developed by IDTV in collaboration with RTL Creative Unit. From its debut in the Netherlands on RTL4 in 2021, the format has met with great international success, with 30 territories that commissioned local versions of the format. All3media International is responsible for the international distribution of the format.

The competing VIPs The Traitors

The new Italian Reality Show Original Italian conducted by Alessia Marcuzzi has the director Michela Andreozzi, the showgirl Paola Barale, Filippo Bisciglia (Temption Island), Giancarlo Comare (here is not Hollywood), Giuseppe Giofrè (Amici), Pierluca Hundryther (Red Carpet), Tesse Masazza (Lol), Alessandro ORREI), as competitors. (Primafestival), Raiz (of the Almamegretta), Aurora Ramazzotti, the cook Daniele Resconi, Rocco Tanica of Elio and the Stories Tese, Yoko Yamada (Italia’s Got Talent 13). The Traitors Italia, the Italian version of the Bafta and Emmy format format, is produced by Fremantle Italia for Amazon MGM Studios

When The Traitors comes out

The show will be released on Prime Videos from Thursday 30 October, with 4 available on October 30 and the last two available from 6 November.

The first teaser trailer of The Traitors