The “trick” of the two pots to defrost the meat in 15 minutes: the scientific explanation

It is possible thaw a hamburger in just 15 minutes simply using Two potswithout fire or electricity? The experiment is simple: the frozen hamburger is placed between two pots, as if it were a sandwich, and expects. After a quarter of an hour the result is surprising: the hamburger is almost completely defrosted. It is not a magic, but a direct application of a physical principle: the thermal conductivity of metals. However, this practice It is not recommendedjust as the rapid defrosting in the microwave; To have maximum food safety and to reduce bacterial proliferation, the best method remains the slow one in refrigerator.

The experiment with a burger and two pots

The procedure shown in Andrea Moccia’s video is very simple:

The hamburger is placed frozen Based on a upside down pot.

The hamburger is covered with one second potcreating a sort of “sandwich”.

They are expected 15 minutes to room temperature.

At the end of the 15 minutes, the pots, to the touch, are very cold and the hamburger is in a large part defrostedalthough the interior can remain lightly frozen. But how is it possible?

The scientific explanation

The answer is in the thermal conductivity of the metal whose pots are made. In fact, the metals are Excellent heat conductorsmuch more than air. To give an example, thealuminumleads the heat about 8000 times better than air.

This means that the pots transfer the heat from the surrounding environment to the frozen hamburger very quickly, accelerate The defrosting process is significantly. The pots become cold because they give their thermal energy to the hamburger, which is much colder.

There is another element that contributes to the process: the light pressure exercised by the weight of the upper pot. This pressure ensures a greater and more uniform contact Between the metal surface of the pots and the hamburger, allowing an even faster and efficient heat exchange, further increasing the speed of defrosting.

Is it a safe method to defrost foods?

The short answer is: No, it’s not a recommended method for the preparation of food. In the same way, even defrosting foods in microwave The best practice is not considered. On the other hand, the safest method to defrost the food is to store them in refrigerator. This process is of course slower but allows you to maintain a low and controlled temperatureThat reduces the proliferation of bacteria. For more details on good practices, it is always useful to consult the website of Ministry of Health.

That of the two pots is a fun experiment to demonstrate a scientific principle. If you decide to try it at home, it’s essential cook immediately and the food After the defrosting.