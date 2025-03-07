The true story of Charles Manson who inspired the Docufilm Netflix the Chaos operation and the Manson murders

On March 7, 2025, the docufilm “The Chaos operation and the murders Manson” arrives on Netflix, directed by Erol Morris, a teacher in the documentary field. The film highlights a network of conspiracy that binds the CIA, the LSD, Jack Ruby, the Manson family and Vincent Bugliosi, and questioned the official version of the events related to the most atrocious massacre of the sixties. In this space we offer a synthesis of the figure of Charles Manson, a symbol of a tumultuous era in which evil was embodied in a man who seemed to have come out of a nightmare.

Charles Manson: who was

Charles Milles Manson is one of the darkest and most controversial figures in American history, a symbol of madness that has shocked an entire generation. Born on November 12, 1934 in Cincinnati, he grew up in an environment marked by misery and instability: the son of a young prostitute, he lived his first years between abandonment and neglect, experiences that would weigh a lot on the future criminal that would become.

During his adolescence he entered the world of delinquency, committing crimes that soon brought him to re -education institutes and in numerous arrests. His youth was marked by a series of violent episodes, as the first armed theft, in a context of despair and exclusion where he began to develop a distorted vision of reality, which soon brought him closer to esoteric doctrines and oriental philosophies that would have influenced his sick mind.

In the 1960s, in an era of cultural and social revolutions, he founded what would later become known as the “Manson family”. In a Californian desert, he attracted a group of disillusioned followers around him, ready to believe in his apocalyptic theories. Manson was inspired by the Beatles song “Helter Skelter” and conceived an idea for which an imminent racial war would have overwhelmed the United States: according to him his crimes should have triggered this conflict transforming his madness into a sort of revolution. Thus, in 1969, the members of his sect made massacres in a series of brutal murders, including that of the young actress Sharon Tate (linked to the great director Roman Polanski) and other victims, events that indelibly marked American culture.

The tests collected and the sensational trial that followed – conducted with the guidance of the prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi – led Manson to be condemned by conspiracy in various murders. Despite his death sentence, the sentence was then converted into life imprisonment, following a decision by the California Supreme Court that suspended, for a period, the use of the capital penalty. In the following years the man was locked up in prison, becoming almost a dark legend, the subject of countless analyzes and studies that enhanced the figure of emblem of violence and deviance.

In addition to his criminal activity, Manson also gave himself into the world of music. During his period as a Underground musician in Los Angeles, he also had relationships with prominent figures such as Dennis Wilson, beach boys drummer. His recordings, written and interpreted in prison, inspired numerous artists, confirming his disturbing influence in the cultural panorama, where his image has become synonymous with anarchy and rebellion.

Charles Manson was a dangerous criminal and, in his own way, became a teacher in the art of manipulation and mental control, capable of seducing and influencing his followers with a charismatic rhetoric and a distorted and sick ideology. After decades of captivity in the Crocran prison, Charles Manson died on November 19, 2017 in Bakersfield, at 83 years old, due to complications related to colon cancer and a cardiac arrest.

