The true story of the Monster of Florence that inspired the Netflix series “The Monster”

A new true crime series has arrived on Netflix inspired by the true story of the so-called “Monster id Florence”, the serial killer who killed seven couples of people between 1974 and 1984, secluded in a car in the Florentine countryside. A news story that shook the whole of Italy and which, to this day, is still shrouded in mystery becomes a TV series directed by Stefano Sollima entitled Il Mostro, from 22 October on Netflix with 4 episodes. But what is the real story behind the Monster of Florence? Let’s go over it together.

In the countryside around Florence, in the years between 1974 and 1984, seven double murders of young couples were committed inside their cars while they were secluded in secluded and quiet areas away from prying eyes. A terrible massacre, considered the first Italian case of serial murder, where the couples involved all had in common the fact of being young, in love and looking for intimacy in countryside places away from prying eyes. Behind the murders there is a single murder weapon, common to all the deaths that occurred between 1974 and 1984: a 22 caliber Long Rifle with Winchester ammunition and the mutilation of the young victims who were followed, chosen and shot.

But who is behind all these murders? Who is the “Monster of Florence” behind this terrible massacre, as defined by the press of the time? The investigation into this serial killer went on for a long time and involved several names. An “anti-monster squad” was even created with the task of investigating only and exclusively these crimes and, in 1991, a name emerged, that of Pietro Pacciani accused of the murders and also of having raped his daughters and killed his partner’s lover. Pacciani was sentenced to life imprisonment for all the murders in the period from 1974-84 except that of 1968, but was later acquitted. Pacciani died in 1998, after the second degree acquittal and the day before the start of the second appeal trial.

The story of the Monster of Florence does not end here because a few years later the cards are reshuffled by the analysis of some suspicious movements intercepted on his account. Other names of possible perpetrators emerge, again linked to Pacciani, but the evidence remains too weak to allow us to make progress with the investigations which, to date, are still open and the case of the Monster of Florence has not yet been definitively resolved.

