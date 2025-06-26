The truth, please, on the Iranian atomic bomb





After the shock announcement of President Trump of the bombing of Iranian nuclear sites and while military analysts await precise estimates on real damage, on the net he exploded in another parallel war, that of nuclear disinformation. Let’s see clarity, dismantling some of the most imaginative theories that have infested social media in the last few hours.

Let’s start with the facts: the US hit the centers of conversion and enrichment of Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow. The latter was targeted by 12 mop bunker-buster, the most powerful bombs available exclusively for American forces. A spectacular operation, which mobilized 125 planes between strategic bombers Stealth B-2, reconnaissance and tanker.

“Israel and the US could have caused a nuclear explosion”

Many have spoken of a “crazy attack” fearing the risk of “nuclear explosions and contamination”. A hoax. We are not talking about a civil nuclear reactor, but of enrichment sites of a mineral, uranium, which does not explode like a conventional bomb: it must be concentrated and possibly compressed. It is also an ultra -domestic metal (double density of lead) and tends to oxidize forming UO2 (density equal to lead), therefore also missing in the air it does not travel for a long time and deposits in the immediate vicinity of the place of the detonation. In addition, the uranium has a very low specific activity: it can be touched with bare hands and is dangerous only in case of ingestion or inhalation. Paradoxically, the true risk of environmental contamination due to the bombings is the chemical one due to the fluorine contained in the centrifuges. In any case, no increase in radioactivity “outside the sites” and contamination was recorded – as Aiea says – is limited to underground levels.

“Uranium enriched 60 percent could serve for civil purposes”

Let’s clarify, there are research reactors that use uranium enriched with those levels. But with 30 kilograms of fuel go on 40 years, and it does not appear that Iran has research reactors of that type. Just as it does not appear that it has a carrier or submarines with nuclear propulsion (another sector where high enrichment uranium can be used). 60% uranium has a clear military purpose, although not necessarily a ready bomb, rather a deterrence or a future rudimentary atomic weapon.

“No proof of the Iranian intention to do atomic weapons”

Aiea does not mind: not having evidence of a ready bomb does not mean not having a potential military nuclear project. Enriching 60% is not accidental or civil: it is preparing for the possibility of a future nuclear turning point. Efforts are also needed in other research directions (precision electronic, material engineering, ballistic, etc.) compared to which Iran was stopped since 2003. So why enrich the uranium at a level close to that for devices, if you do not intend to develop bombs? Certainly not for civil purposes, more likely to have the option to develop atomic devices at a later time without more obstacles. Or to manufacture a rudimentary device with a Gun-Type trigger, make it detonate in the middle of the desert and send the video of the detonation to the neighboring countries saying “we are a nuclear power: tremble”.

Developing Plutonium or Bombe H would be more complex (you need a low burnup reactor, but also a reprocessing center). Uranium is simply the fastest way for a geopolitical force projection, not necessarily a bomb ready immediately.

“A rudimentary bomb could come unnoticed in the West”

Fantasies of espionage movies. Western customs have advanced tools, capable of identifying even too radioactive bananas. Let alone an atomic bomb. A professional detector – such as those supplied to customs agencies and the armed forces – is not only able to reveal radioactive materials also shielded (for example by lead), but is also able to identify a radioisotop used in nuclear sphere masked by a other type of radio -up (for example medical).

“Iran could use uranium for dirty bombs”

Those who say this does not know what a dirty bomb is. It is a device consisting of conventional explosive coupled to a certain quantity of radioactive material that is dispersed by the detonation, contaminating an area. In order for a dirty bomb to be effective, the contaminant must have a specific activity high enough to create measurable biological damage: the uranium is automatically excluded from the list because it is not radioactive enough for serious contamination. For the purpose, radionuclides such as Cobalt 60, Cesio 137, Strike 90, also available in the hospital industry, can be used. If Iran wanted to aim at attacks with dirty bombs, he would certainly not need to put himself against the world by building centrifuges.

“We did not find the 400 kg of enriched uranium, the nuclear potential is safe”

Wrong. With Natanz and Fordow devastated, the Iranian ability to continue enrichment is currently zero. It is true that the construction of a third enrichment site was planned, for which there had already been starting to dig, but there are currently no centrifuges. Assuming that the 400 kg of Uranium have not been destroyed, there is no way for Iran to continue in the development of its atomic program in a close post. To bring enrichment from 60% to 90% you don’t need much time, but industrial centrifuges are still needed and to manufacture a bomb you need a conversion center to metallize the uranium and assemble the core and advanced workshops for the manufacture of the rest of the bomb.

“And the Israeli atomic?”

Simple: Israel has not signed the non-proliferation and established treaty that has atomic weapons (at least 90, potentially up to 200), and it is almost certain that this includes thermonuclear bombs (i.e. bombs H), has the triad to make them get to your destination (submarines-missile-bombards) and has no civil nuclear program, therefore it is subject to the IAEA controls submitted (which he does, but only with notice). A complex moral question, but different from the Iran case.

What remains after the bombings is a more nervous, more unstable world and a public opinion that deserves clarity instead than hysteria. Rigorous information is the only panic antidote, without the need to invent new monsters.