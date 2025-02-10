The TV series and films to watch on Netflix in the week of Sanremo (and Valentine’s Day)

A new week arrives and as usual our appointment with the most awaited Netflix releases of the next few days returns. The streaming platform, in fact, continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to be passionate about and to make you have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix in this week of Sanremo and Valentine’s Day, here are the best new Netflix releases from 10 to 16 February 2025. There is something for all tastes.

The Witcher: The sirens of the abysses (11 February)

A new fantasy animated film is coming part of the universe of The Witcher. It is titled The Witcher: the sirens of the abysses and tells the story of the well -known hunter of Mutant Muchildo monsters of Rivia who, after being recruited to investigate a series of attacks on a coastal village, is involved in a secular conflict among humans and the marine people. He will have to count on old and new friends to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms result in a total war.

Honeymoon with mom and dad (February 12)

Have you ever thought about how the honeymoon would be in the company of your mother? It is to this question that he tries to answer the new French romantic comedy moon of honey with mom and dad. What to expect? A light story, carefree and in the name of misunderstandings.

Cobra Kai 6, part 3 (February 13)

Do not forget that this week arrives on Netflix the grand finale of Cobra Kai. On February 13, in fact, the final event of one of the Netflix series most loved by the public who has expanded the Karate Karate franchise will debut, managing to conquer both the old fans of the saga and the new enthusiasts of this history of sport but above all life .

La Dolce Villa (February 13)

The romantic film The Dolce Villa with protagonists Scott Foley and Maia Reficco to which are also added to Violante Placido and Jenny De Nucci arrives this week on Netflix. The story is that of Eric, a successful businessman who arrives in Italy to prevent his daughter dreamer Olivia from restoring a ruined villa. But the country has other projects in store for him, and proves to be up to his fame of beauty, magic and romance.

Love Forever (February 14)

We remain in romantic theme with the new tender Swedish comedy on the history of Hanna and Samuel, two inhabitants of Stockholm whose plans for a underwear without frills in the countryside are put upside down by family and friends. The chaos unleashes when Hanna runs away from the ceremony and a fight breaks out. But a new day is born from the confusion that marks the beginning of a more peaceful future.

Valeria 4 (February 14)

The Spanish series Valeria returns with its fourth season. Thirty years bring new challenges to the four best friends, who find more and more difficult to see each other. Yet their strong bond is the only thing that does not make them lose their compass. In the final season, Valeria must make a crucial decision for her professional life as well as for the sentimental one, choosing between Víctor and Bruno; Carmen faces motherhood next to Borja, with all the changes that the birth of a child entails; Nerea seeks a balance between his work as a freelancer and stability with Georgina, and in the meantime, Lola tries to overcome a new existential crisis: what changes at thirty years, especially when his partner, Rai, lives a phase of life a lot different.

Melo Movie (February 14)

And finally, we suggest the arrival of a new romantic South Korean series. Melo Movie tells the story of two young people in search of love, who chase their dreams and find inspiration in each other to overcome the traumas of the past, against the background of moments from films spent together.