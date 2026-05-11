The TV series to watch on Netflix this week

What’s new on Netflix this week? We are in the second week of May, summer is now around the corner, but Netflix still has many surprises in store for its audience. This is the week of great returns. In fact, one of the most popular series on the streaming platform is back, the Money Heist spin-off, “Berlin”. But it’s not the only title not to be missed on Netflix from 11 to 17 May 2026.

The best Netflix series of 2026, so far

The comedy series “Roosters” returns with the second season (May 13)

Roosters tells the story of Mike, Ivo, Daan and Greg, four forty-year-old Dutch men who feel lost in the new world of emancipated women. In the series, this tight-knit group of friends in the midst of a masculinity crisis desperately tries to salvage what’s left of their relationships and careers in the funniest ways possible.

Roosters: trailer, plot, cast

There is a new thriller series “Two Opposing Forces” (May 14)

“Two Opposing Forces” is the story of two men on opposite sides of the law, the tale of what happens when an unstoppable force (an expert criminal) meets an immovable object (a brilliant police detective). A series that initially aims to subvert the heist genre as much as possible, with exciting life-and-death stakes, family dynamics and explosive action, but then gives rise to a reflection on what motivates us, sustains us and ultimately destroys us.

The best thriller series on Netflix

There is the grand return of Berlin, a spin-off of Money Heist (May 15)

This week there is also the great return of the Money Heist spin-off, “Berlin” with its second season. It is called “Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine” and will see Pedro Alonso once again take on the role of the character that gave him international popularity.

The new chapter of the series created by Álex Pina and Esther Martínez Lobato, which continues the universe of La Casa de Papel, will see Berlin and his gang grappling with a new ingenious plan that begins with the assignment received from the Duke of Malaga: to steal Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic masterpiece, “The Lady with an Ermine”. Seville becomes the setting for the greatest coup in history: a plan so ingenious that it is, in itself, a work of art.

Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine: the review