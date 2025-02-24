The TV series to watch on Netflix this week

A new week arrives and as usual our appointment returns with the most awaited and interesting Netflix releases of the week. The streaming platform continues to churn out a lot of new titles from week by week to which to get passionate about and to have a complete picture of what awaits us on Netlfix this week, here are the best new Netflix releases from February 24 to March 2, 2025.

The new series with Kate Hudson “Running Point” (February 27)

This week arrives on Netflix a new comedy series starring Kate Hudson: Running Point. Get ready for a light, fun but also profound story about the story of a woman who must demonstrate her value in a professional male chauvinist environment. When a scandal forces his brother to resign, Isla Gordon (Kate Hudson) becomes president of the Los Angeles Waves, one of the most legendary professional basketball franchises, as well as family activities. Ambitious and often ignored, Isla will have to demonstrate to the skeptical brothers, the board of directors and the sports community in general of being the right choice for the place. Signed by Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen, who have already worked on highly successful titles, Running Point gives a bold turn to the classic recovery comedy.

The documentary on the history of Miss Italy (February 27)

From millions of spectators to decline, the story of the story of one of the most famous national-popular events in Italy and that of Patrizia Mirigliani who inherited his father from his father arrives on Netflix. Wait for an intense, intimate, exciting story and with a vein of controversy for the decline of this format that seems to no longer be able to find a place on TV after being for years one of the programs most followed by the Italians.

The series on the largest toxic waste scandal in the United Kingdom: Toxic Town (February 27)

Based on one of the greatest environmental scandals of the United Kingdom, “Toxic Town” is the story of the people involved in Corby’s poisoning. Focused on mothers who have embarked on a battle from Davide against Goliath to obtain justice, the series retraces the years of their struggle while a terrible truth comes to the surface.

