The TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend in October is coming and we couldn’t miss our usual appointment with all the best TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every day, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming in this new autumn weekend which runs from 17 to 19 October 2025.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

If you like political (and relationship) series: The Diplomat

Keri Russell returned to Netflix in the role of Kate Wyler with the third season of “The Diplomat”, the political drama about women in power (but not only) which won over everyone, even obtaining several Emmy nominations.

In this new season, after a chapter that didn’t fully convince us, the series returns to confirm its initial quality by giving us a beautiful story of marriage and the beauty of its cracks as well as intriguing political dynamics and wonderful interpretations.

In these eight new episodes, in fact, Kate will have to deal with her husband’s new, very important role, a marriage that seems adrift, new interests and also difficult choices.

The best thing about the series is its extremely realistic portrayal of the imperfections of long-term relationships, and it’s worth watching for that alone.

The Diplomat 3: the review

If you love crime dramas about true stories: Snow in the Azores

Let’s move on to another genre, the crime drama inspired by a true story. If you love this type of story, the new season of Snow in the Azores has just been released on Netflix, a Portuguese series inspired by a news story that happened in the small village of Rabo de Peixe in the Azores which, after the arrival of packages of cocaine on the coast, suffers a wave of drug addiction, giving rise to a complex police investigation.

In the series we see how the young fisherman Eduardo and his best friends decide to dedicate themselves to the improvised trade of goods arriving from the Atlantic Ocean. However, a ton of cocaine does not go unnoticed and the protagonists will have to face the owners of the drug, the police and a series of unpredictable characters in a dangerous adventure of no return.

Snow in the Azores 2: what to expect

If you love cartoons (even if you are adults): Gli Sporcelli

A story about the battle between cruelty and empathy perfect for all adults who love cartoons. The story? Mr. and Mrs. Twit are the nastiest, smelliest, most unpleasant people in the world and they happen to own and operate the most disgusting, dangerous, and senseless amusement park in the world, Twitlandia. But when they rise to power in their city, two brave orphans and a family of magical animals are forced to become as cunning as they are to save the day.

The best animated series for adults on Netflix

If you want a thriller: Ghost at War

And finally, let’s move on to a Spanish thriller: Ghost at War. Sinspired the most important undercover operation ever conducted against ETA, a mission that marked a turning point in Spain’s fight against terrorism.

Set between the 1990s and 2000s, the film tells the story of Amaia (Susana Abaitua), a young Guardia Civil agent who will spend over ten years undercover within the terrorist organization, with the aim of identifying secret weapons caches in the south of France.

Ghost at War: What to Expect