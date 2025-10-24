The TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend in October is coming and we couldn’t miss our usual appointment with all the best TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every day, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming in this new autumn weekend which runs from 24 to 26 October 2025.

If you love romantic series: “Nobody Wants This 2” (because it’s beautiful)

One of the most beautiful romantic series ever is back on Netflix: “Nobody Wants This” with Adam Brody and Kristen Bell in the role of a podcaster and a rabbi struggling with their relationship, which has just begun. With 10 new episodes, this series manages to tell the story of love with incredible realism, glueing you to the screen with an ironic, funny, romantic, frank and profound story about how difficult it is to make a relationship last over time. It is one of the most successful romantic series ever and once you have started it you will no longer be able to do without it, seeing is believing.

If you love true crime: Il Mostro, the series about the true story of the Monster of Florence

After being previewed in Venice 82, the highly anticipated series on the true story of the Monster of Florence arrives on Netflix with 4 episodes that investigate the concept of the monster taking inspiration from the investigation into the first serial killer in Italian history: orEight double murders, seventeen years of terror, always the same weapon, a .22 caliber Beretta.

If you want a thriller that will glue you to the screen: “A House of Dynamite”, on the theme of nuclear power

If you want a properly done thriller where the tension rises minute after minute keeping you glued to the screen, the right choice for you is “A House of Dynamite”, the nuclear film that won over everyone at the Venice Film Festival with the story of an apparently nuclear missile launched en route to the United States. This film is a race against time, a set of difficult choices and a not so far from reality depiction of the danger of a potential nuclear war.

The cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Idris Elba and Gabriel Basso. Oscar winner Kathryn Bigelow is directing.

Baby Bandito 2: if you love series about real-life robberies

The Netflix series on the true story of. is back with its second season, a year after its debut Kevin Olguin Sepulveda, responsible for what was called the robbery of the century in Chile, which occurred in 2014.

What to expect from the new episodes? To save his mother’s life, Baby Bandito is willing to do the impossible, even if he has promised to retire from a life of crime. So he undertakes the most daring mission of his illegal career: to recover the lost loot at the Santiago racecourse, facing the Butchers, the Russian and Panda in a ferocious final clash. In this battle, Kevin will push the Banditos to their limits to save the people he loves.

