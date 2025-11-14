The TV series to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend in November is coming and we couldn’t miss our usual appointment with all the best TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every day, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming in this new autumn weekend which runs from 14 to 16 November 2025.

If you like romantic Christmas movies: “Merry Christmas-Ex!”

All lovers of Christmas romantic comedies will be able to start enjoying the warm and colorful atmosphere of Christmas 2025 by watching Netflix’s first new Christmas film of this year: “Merry Natal-Ex!”. The cast includes Alicia Silverstone, Oliver Hudson but, above all, one of the most beloved faces of the small screen in the 2000s: Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina the Teenage Witch).

Kate, recently divorced, hopes to have one last perfect Christmas with her family before selling the house. But her holiday plans are hilariously upended when her ex-husband Everett unexpectedly introduces his new girlfriend, a younger, more successful woman.

If you like Spanish thrillers: “The Crystal Cuckoo”

Thriller lovers, rest assured because there is a new Spanish series that could be right for you: “The Crystal Cuckoo”. The plot?

First year doctor Clara Merlo has a serious heart attack which forces her to undergo a heart transplant. During her convalescence she feels the need to know the past of the young man who saved her life and so she heads inland, finding a place full of secrets, a mystery that dates back twenty years before and a closed town where, on the very day of her arrival, a baby disappears in a public park.

If you want a crime series: “The Beast in Me”

And finally, for those who want a crime drama, “The Beast in Me” is the right choice. This is a new miniseries from the same creators of The X-Files. The story?

After the tragic death of her son, acclaimed writer Aggie Wiggs retreats from public life unable to write and becomes a ghost of her former self. But he finds an unlikely subject for a new book when the house next door is bought by Nile Jarvis, a famous and formidable real estate mogul who was once the prime suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

Both horrified and fascinated by this man, Aggie finds herself compulsively seeking the truth, chasing the man’s demons and escaping her own, in a game of cat and mouse that could prove deadly.

If you want to discover an all-Italian true story: “Mrs Playmen”

If you want to delve into 1970s Rome and discover the story of Adelina Tattilo, the woman behind the erotic magazine “Playmen”, the Italian answer to “Playboy”, then “Mrs Playmen”, starring Carolina Crescentini, is the series for you.

Adelina Tattilo is a pioneering entrepreneur in an era when women were relegated to the role of mothers and housewives; a devout Catholic, but also a bold nonconformist, at the forefront of battles for divorce, the right to abortion and women’s emancipation.

When her husband, Saro Balsamo, abandons her, leaving her alone to face her creditors as the sole owner of an empire on the verge of collapse, Adelina doesn’t give up. He reinvents Playmen, transforming it into a sophisticated and cutting-edge publication and, challenging the ingrained machismo of the time, brings together a team of brilliant intellectuals, daring creatives and visionary photographers.

Together, they break down taboos, provoke the establishment and ignite a cultural revolution, issue after issue, scandal after scandal.

