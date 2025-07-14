The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, the trailer and when it comes out on Disney+

The miniseries on the murder of Meredith Keccher, on Amanda Knox and its long judicial process, also produced by Knox herself and Monica Lewinsky, arrives on Disney+. Here is everything we know about The twisted such of Amanda Knox.

The miniseries started from the night of November 1, 2007 in Perugia: that of the murder of Mederith Keccher, a 21 -year -old English student killed in a villa in via della Pergola. But the story is all focused on Amanda Knox on the sixteen years of processes, between convictions and the definitive acquittal, faced with Raffaele Sollecito.

The cast of the series is composed, among others, by Grace Van Patten, Sharon Horgan, John Hoogenakker, Francesco Acquaroli, Giuseppe De Domenico and Roberta Mattei.

The miniseries is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company. Kj Steinberg is a creator and executive producer. Among the Executive Producer also Warren Littlefield, Lisa Harrison, Ann Johnson & Graham Littlefield, Monica Lewinsky, Amanda Knox & Chris Robinson and Michael Uppendahl, who is also a director.

The miniseries debuts on Disney+ on August 20, 2025 with two episodes available at launch and followed by one per week.