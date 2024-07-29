The Umbrella Academy 4: The Full Cast

Countdown to The Umbrella Academy 4. There are now just a few days left until the arrival on Netflix of the long-awaited fourth season that marks the grand finale of the adventures of the gifted and problematic heroes-antiheroes adopted by the evil Sir Reginald. The wait to understand how the saga of the Hargreeves brothers will end is truly long, and only the episodes that will be available on Netflix starting from the morning of August 8th will be able to put an end to the curiosity of the fans.

But who will we see at work in this fourth and final season of the Netflix fantasy series? Let’s find out everything about the cast of The Umbrella Academy, from the essential confirmations to the new entries.

The Umbrella Academy 4: Characters and Cast

In the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy we will find all the historical characters “surviving” from the last apocalypse averted in the final episode of the third season. Among the Umbrella and Sparrows, those who were saved were Viktor, Luther (with a broken heart), Diego who discovered he was expecting a child from Lila, Number 5 increasingly tormented, Alison who decided at the last second to betray the wicked pact with her father, the revived Klaus and Ben, now back in the family. In the final minutes we discover that, despite appearances, and since bad grass never dies, even Sir Reginald survived. Along with these historical characters, at least three new entries have been announced: the scientist couple Thibedeau and Sy Grossman, a new character about whom little is known.

Here is the full cast of The Umbrella Academy 4: