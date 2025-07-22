"The wheel of luck" This is the television case of the summer (and resurrects Canale 5)

“The wheel of fortune” is the television case of the summer (and resurrects Canale 5)





Nobody at the moment thinks in September and when the opponent will be called “your business”. There is time to reason, prepare and take any countermeasures. The head is at today and a situation that is allowing Mediaset to breathe. Indeed, to return to rejoice.

“The wheel of fortune” is, in all respects, the television case of the summer. Exceptionally placed in prime time accessories, with a consequent defenitage of “Paperissima Sprint”, relegated to Italia 1 at lunchtime or so, the game represents the ‘resurrection’ of Canale 5 in the band preceding the first evening.

A space never touched in the last thirty -seven years, in which “strip” and its ‘derivatives’ have occupied the scene without the possibility (and the intention) that could be thought of an alternative. An indissoluble monopoly, broken only three weeks ago through a press release in which it was announced that “the wheel” would have exhausted the ‘ducks’.

Not a hot season experiment. Gerry Scotti’s game will remain in the saddle in the autumn, at least until November, with the challenge to Stefano De Martino who will be more compelling than ever. A first milestone that seems to be reached, given the numbers and enthusiasm that have returned the full taste of the competition to Biscione.

The bet by Pier Silvio Berlusconi actually throws the eye to the rear -view mirror. “The wheel” is a clear leap backwards of at least thirty years, which appears widely justified. Closed in 2003 by Mike Bongiorno due to evident foam of the format, the quiz reappeared with Enrico Papi between 2007 and 2009 in the prime time access, this time of Italy 1. But if at the time the goal was not to disturb too “strip”, this time the mission is ambitious: to import the giant of Rai 1 and, perhaps, to affect the granite certainties. And to do this, it was necessary to rely on a well -known, popular, roded title that did not involve jumps in the dark. On the other hand, when you have a transmission rooted by over seven decades in a certain space, you cannot know with certainty what else could work in its place. The only, immediate and instinctive solution is to knock on the door of those who have shown that they have the credentials to ‘arm themselves and leave’.

23% of the “wheel” share, which even rises to 25% on weekends, have all the appearance of provisionality. In September the story will certainly be different, however Mediaset with this move has awakened by the torpor and the feeling of not even wanting to play the game.

Striscia la Notizia, a program that we had (and we believed eternal

A program that came from the past (but without cobwebs)

If the real link is with the nineties editions of Mike, also thanks to the presence of the author Alvise Borghi, this “wheel” still has the merit of having removed the cobwebs from Dosso. The presence of the orchestra in the studio reports with the mind to the glories of “word of mouth”, while the real object of seduction seems to be the prize pool: juicy, captivating, potentially imposing.

“We do not give the money here”, repeats with obstinacy Scotti, with clear allusion to “your business” and the accusation of ludopathy advanced by Mediaset. At the end, however, net of the right responses provided by the competitor, fortune (or bad luck) is entrusted with a high power.

Not bad. Waiting for the parcels to report everyone on Earth, in Cologno they do well to enjoy an access awakened by a very long and guilty lethargy.