The wheel of time 3, the new trailer of the new season of the Fantasy Prime Video series

After having announced a little surprise, just over a year after the end of the second season (and these days, it is practically a record), the release date of The Wheel of Time – The wheel of time 3, new season Of the Fantasy TV series based on the literary saga of Robert Jordan, and the new names that become part of the cast of this epic fantasy series, the first videos has released the new trailer of the outgoing season. Let’s see all the advances together.

The cast of La Ruota of time 3

The wheel of the time features Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) in the role of Moiraine Damuded, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) in the role of Al’alan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) in the role of Rand A’Hor, Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) In the role of Nynaeve in Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the lost city of gold) in the role of Egwene to do, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) in the role of Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn (Rogue Heroes ) In the role of Mat Cauthon, Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) in the role of Elayne Trakand, Kate Fleetwood (Harlots) in the role of Leandrin Guiera, Natasha O’Keefe (Peaky Blinders) in the role of Lanfear, Ayola Smart (Killing Eve) in the Role of Aviendha and Kae Alexander (the throne of swords) in the role of Min Farshaw.

The new cast members are Isabella Bucceri, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, or Jaime Lannister of Game of Thrones), Salóme Gunnarsdótir, Björn Landberg, Synnøve Macody Lund, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Olivia Williams, Luke Fethers, Kerr and Nuno Lopes.

Isabella Bucceri (Finally me, Everything in Between) plays Faile Bashere, a horn, coming from the Sallena, whose efforts to recover a precious relic have brought her to the twin rivers.

Nukâka Coster-Waldau (Thin Ice, Anori) is Bair, the oldest of the wise, the most respected among the members of the Aiel Taardad. His authority and wisdom are held in the highest consideration, even more than that reserved for the clan chief. In addition to being able to channel the only power, it has access to an even more mystical skill.

Salóme Gunnarsdottir (The Lazarus Project, Justice League) has the role of apple, a wise of the Aiel Taardad. Although it is not able to channel, it has access to an even more mystical power.

Björn Landberg (Galileo Mystery, Unter Uns) interprets Rhuarc, the respected chief clan of the Aiel Taardad. Having overcome the Rhuidean test to become head, he is one of the few Aiel who knows what is hiding in the fog, although he is forbidden to talk about it.

Synnøve Madocy Lund (Ragnarok, Saw X) is Melhindra, a survivor of Malkier’s kingdom who was welcomed and raised by Aiel Taardad.

Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Chess Game of the Wind, the sandbill and fog) plays the role of Elaida Do Avriny A’roihan, a very powerful Aes Sedai of the Red Haii, skilled in politics as in the ability to channel.

Olivia Wiliams (The Sixth Sense – The sixth sense, Rushmore, The Crown) is Morgase Trakand, the queen of Andor. Morgase did not inherit his throne. On the contrary, when the kingdom remained without heirs, he embarked on a brutal war against half a dozen noble rivals and, thanks to his political ability and his lack of scruples, finally triumphed. Since then he has sworn to protect his daughter and heir, Elyne, because he never has to suffer what his mother has suffered … and perform his own actions. But far from being a tyranny, Morgase has become one of the best queens that Andor has ever known.

Luke Fetherston (Doctor Who, Big Mood) plays Lord Gawyn of the Trakand house. Royal Prince of Andor and brother of Galad and Elayne, Gawyn is a skilled fighter, famous for her beauty and protective towards her younger sister.

Callum Kerr (Hollyoaks, Monarch) is Lord Galad of the Trakand house. Galad is a real prince of Andor, Gawyn’s older brother and Elayne. Despite being the eldest son, it is not the heir to the throne. Andor is, in fact, a matriarchy and, therefore, the role of heir belongs to the youngest sister, Elayne.

Nuno Lopes (White Lines, The New Look) plays the role of Lord Gaebril, the consort of the Queen Morgase. Her lover and adviser, he assists her in the supervision of political and military issues. Andor is a society based on matriarchy and therefore its power and influence, however vast, are always secondary compared to those of her queen, to which she has sworn loyalty.

The time wheel has been adapted for television by the executive producer and showrunner Rafe Judkins (Agents of Shield, Hemlock Grove). Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Iwot Productions (Winter Dragon), Mike Weber (Jumanji: The Next Level, Beirut), Ted Field by Radar Pictures (Jumanji: The Next Level, Winter Dragon), Marigo Kehoe (Outlander, The Crown), Ciaran Donnelly (Kin), Justine Juel Gillmer (The Survivor, Halo), Dave Hill (the throne of Thrones) and Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) are also executive producers. The wheel of the time is co -produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

What The Wheel of Time 3 is about

The series is based on Robert Jordan’s Fantasy Best-Seller series The wheel of the time, in which a humble country boy, Rand A’Hor, discovers that he is the reborn dragon, a dangerous figure in history destined to save the world … or break it. The wheel of the time runs and the last battle is approaching.

At the end of the second season, after defeating Ishamael, Rand gathered with her false friends and is declared the dragon reborn. But in the third season, the threats against the light multiply: the white tower is divided, the black Ajah runs away, the old enemies return to the twin rivers and the remaining reiets are in pursuit of the dragon … including Lanfe, whose relationship With Rand he will mark a crucial choice for both light and darkness.

While the ties with his past begin to crumble and his corrupt power becomes stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable for his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwee. These powerful women, who have started the series as teachers and students, must now work together to prevent the dragon from being transformed into darkness … at any cost.

The wheel of the time went to the famous Thunder Stage of the CCXP24 to reveal a heart -pounding teaser trailer. The showrunner Rafe Judkins and the members of the cast Josha Stradowski (‘Rand al’ATor’) and Madeleine Madden (“Egwene ate”) participated in the first video panel on behalf of the series and have fun and an in -depth conversation with i conductors Aline Diniz and Ikaro Kadoshi, in which they previewed the next actions of the series, as well as what is in store for many of the favorite characters by the fans.

When the wheel of time comes out 3

The third season of The Wheel of Time will be released on first videos from the day on Friday 13 March 2025.

The teaser trailer of The Wheel of Time 3

The teaser reveals a world in change, where the roots of the shadow have taken hold and the battle between light and darkness has become so important that Moiraine (the star of the Rosamund Pike series) and Egwee will not stop in front of anything in order to avoid Losing Rand because of the darkness.

The trailer of La Ruota del Time 3

