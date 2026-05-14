The Whisper Man: the new Netflix film with Robert De Niro (based on a bestseller), plot and when it comes out

A new film starring Robert De Niro is about to arrive on Netflix. It’s called “The Whisper Man” and is based on the New York Times best-seller of the same name by Alex North. Directed by James Ashcroft and with an exceptional cast which also includes, alongside De Niro, Michelle Monaghan (True Detective) and Adam Scott (Split), this film is ready to glue you to the screen with a story made of mysteries, twists and hidden truths.

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The Whisper Man: the plot

After his eight-year-old son disappears, a widowed mystery writer turns to his estranged father, a retired police detective, for help and discovers that the kidnapping is connected to the old case of a convicted serial killer known as “The Whisperer.”

The Whisper Man: the cast

The cast of the film consists of: Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott, Hamish Linklater and Owen Teague.

The Whisper Man: when it comes out on Netflix

“The Whisper Man” debuts on Netflix on August 28, 2026.

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