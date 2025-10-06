"The woman of the cabin number 10": on Netflix comes a new thriller with Keira Knightley, plot and release date

A new thriller is about to arrive on Netflix starring the British actress Keira Knightley. It is titled “The woman in cabin number 10 (The Woman in Cabin 10, in original) and is a story that is inspired by the bestseller of the same name by Ruth Ware and is ready to conquer the public of the streaming platform with a story made of mysteries and twists.

That’s what he is about and when he comes out on Netflix.

The woman of the cabin number 10: the plot

While on board a luxury yacht for a work assignment, a journalist assists at the moment when a passenger is thrown into the sea late at night, just to feel that it has not happened, since all the passengers and the crew are present. Although nobody believes them, he continues to look for answers, endangering his own life.

The woman of the cabin number 10: the cast

In addition to the protagonist Keira Knightley, the thriller cast is made up of: Guy Pearce, Hannah Waddingham, David Ajala, Gitte Witt and Art Malik. They complete the cast Daniel Ings, David Morrissey, Christopher Rygh, Paul Kaye, Kaya Scodelario, Lisa Loven Kongsli and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The woman of the cabin number 10: when it comes out on Netflix

The series “The woman of the number 10 cabin” arrives on Netflix on 10 October 2025.

The woman of the cabin number 10: the official trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mzekh2kgzxwundefined

