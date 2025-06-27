The "women" by De Martino, the disconnect of Belen Rodriguez and the other gossip to read on the weekend

The “women” of De Martino, the disclosure of Belen Rodriguez and the other gossip to read on the weekend





Dear readers and dear readers, welcome! This summer 2025 is expected to boil. Not only as regards the temperatures that will touch the 40 degrees, but also for the hot implications that come directly from the world of Italian showbiz.

While Bezos says yes, in the midst of a lagoon of controversy, new couples are made official at his Sanchez, summer flirts come out of the sand as shells and paparazzi risk sending more than one relationship into crisis.

We talk about all this and much more in “Facts”, our high -rate column column. Happy reading, my dear gossip addicted.

But first, a necessary memory of Alvaro Vitali. The actor, famous for the role of Pierino, died at 75 from the complications of a recurrence bronchopneumonite. Just a few weeks earlier his wife, Stefania Corona, had communicated the decision to separate from her husband.

Stefano De Martino in a sea of ​​… gossip

If we talk about gossip, it is impossible not to bring up Stefano De Martino. In addition to being the king of Rai listening, he also became the king of summer gossip. For weeks it has been at the center of attention: the more the temperatures increase, the more curiosity about his personal life becomes hot.

While his son Santiago grows up, and becomes more and more rock (the boy now also has an earring), Stefano lives the weekends away from him in extreme freedom. Sea, his boat, friends and … and who knows! There are many doubts about the sentimental life of the beautiful conductor, who is transformed out of working hours in modern Poseidon. Everyone wants them, or at least so it seems, but in reality they are only friends.

Sometimes “family friends”, as in the case of Caroline Tronelli and others turns into “one of the most important people of my life”, for Gilda Ambrosio – the only one that could really have a more intimate bond with Stefano.

Given the confusion of paparazzi is well informed ‘, the only true hope is that at least he and the direct interested parties know in what seas they are browsing.

Belen’s low blow

While her ex -husband is chased by the gossip, Belen Rodriguez is accounts. The presenter and entrepreneur would be on the way of peace with her sister Cecilia, but new clues suggest that between Belu and the brother -in -law Ignazio Moser just does not scroll good blood.

The eldest of the Rodriguez brothers has decided to sell several designer bags, including a very completely Birkin, placed on the market for 10,500 euros. A high figure, of course, but not exorbitant, considering that the Hermés are the symbol of a luxury to which not even all the stra-riches can aspire (Donatella Polito explained it in a recent study).

As Jo Squillo would sing: “In addition to the price, there is more”. And, in fact, Dear Belen would have settled a low blow to Moser: instead of choosing the luxury sale portal in which the brother -in -law among the investors also appears, he opted for the competition. A move that will not help peace with her sister and not even the relaxation of relationships between families … we just have to wait for the next move.

Last, love is also this

The last-mania has officially started. Sunday 29 June, in Lignano Sabbiadoro, the first live of the tour in the 2025 stadiums will be held. In recent weeks, outside the historic Roman rehearsal room where she takes refuge before the concerts, the singer was literally besieged by the fans. Dozens of people have waited for him for hours, just to snatch an autograph or sing a verse of his songs with him.

Many videos of these meetings circulate on social media, but one in particular has captured a moment of rare tenderness. Among those present at the rehearsals, as often happens, there were Anna – the mother of Last – and Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, his partner. In a short movie you can see the two hugs with affection. A simple gesture, but full of meaning. Also because it is known that between Jacqueline and his mother, Heather Parisi, relationships are far from serene. Since November, Last and Jacqueline became parents of the little Enea, and Anna has been a fundamental presence alongside the neo-Mamma.

Michelle in Love

It is not summer without a paparazzi by Michelle Hunziker. Although the presenter has recently called himself single, the paparazzi caught the sweet company. The photos leave no room for doubts or denials. The presenter was photographed together with Nino Tronchetti Provera, second degree cousin by Giovanni Tronchetti Provera (the ex of Chiara Ferragni). The two walk hand in hand, laugh, appear happy and above all they kiss each other. Michelle had not been surprised in such effusions, who found love, the right?

Gossippini

“Villa at first sight”

Another chapter of the tragicomedy of the Ferragnez has come to an end. Villa Matilda on Lake Como was sold to an astronomical figure. For a few months the luxury home was the buen retreat of the family, after Ferragni and Fedez completely renovated it.

Alessandro Preziosi, have you fallen again?

Alessandro Preziosi was caught while sensually kissing a mysterious woman who looked at him throughout the evening with “adoring”. The problem is that the woman is not Delfina DeleTrez Fendi, her partner.

Love of grandmother

Mara Venier is rightly in love with her grandchildren. On Instagram he shared a photo together with the major, Giulio, and the web went crazy. Everyone to underline how beautiful it is, and Mara satisfied will have rightly gongulated.