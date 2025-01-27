The world of astrophysics and dissemination: what it means to study the stars and decide to tell them

Born with the stars on the head: this is what happened to Filippo Bonaventura, astrophysicist and coordinator of the Geopop magazine. And apparently it is a common experience! The love for the stars – says Filippo – is something that was born in him as a child and says that this was also the case for many of his companions of studies and work. But what does it mean decide to study astrophysics, That is, the branch of physics and astronomy that studies the physical properties of celestial matter? And what are the possible roads that open once you enter the world of work?

This is what we talked about in the second episode of Science dialogues, The Geopop vodcast in which Dena and meritibì try to dissolve doubts and perplexities about the sciences and to show through the experiences of guests how many incredible roads can open this type of faculty.

As we said, Filippo has always had clear ideas about what he would have studied: his head has always traveled in the universe and Astrophysics It has always been the only option. An enviable certainty! In fact it often happens, when we find ourselves having to choose what university to do, to be subscribed to a thousand doubts. Filippo’s advice is to follow his passion, even if you don’t know where you will end!

For example, the road followed by those who study astrophysics is usually the academic one, that is, to undertake a Doctorate After the end of the university studies, and then start doing research and therefore, in the case of astrophysics, try to understand more and more of that great mystery that is the universe we are part of.

Filippo, however, says he soon discovered that, greater than the desire to help in the evolution of science was for him the desire to be able to tell everyone how the cosmos works. And so, after studying, he embarked on the path of dissemination, first with a Master in communication of science at the Sissa of Trieste and then with the writing (he is the author or co-author of 4 essays of astronomy) and also tells us about his meeting with Margherita Hack.

Filippo also told us how much physics have to do with the beauty. Beauty of which the equations that describe the behavior of the cosmos are impregnated, the more rewarding the more commitment is needed to grasp and appreciate it. Like the beauty of a Golden pepperor – explains Filippo with a more daily metaphor – of one person who reveals himself special Only after you took the briga to discover it more deeply.

But dissemination and research are not the only possible roads. To make us understand how physics is actually everywhere and can open us working roads Truly boundless, Filippo tells us a story that seems invented for how incredible. He tells us about the experience of a student who had a particular talent for the General relativity of Einstein, and who then found himself working in the industry of shopping bags. But what do relativity and gravitational waves have to do with shopping bags?

