There are 1.5 million luxurious bunkers inside missile silos to “save yourself from the Apocalypse”

Image edited with AI. Credit: Survival Condo



The idea of ​​anuclear apocalypse it intrigued (and sometimes worried) many people after the Second World War: it is no coincidence that films, video games and TV series have been produced that imagine dystopian scenarios bordering on science fiction. In reality – even if there is no such catastrophic scenario on the horizon – there are companies that have actually decided to invest in bunker And fallout shelters: among all, one of the most curious is the Survival Condo. This company from Kansas, USA, has chosen to build its luxury anti-nuclear condominiums within two former missile silostransforming underground shelters into real privileged infrastructures. But what are the characteristics of these underground condominiums? And how much does it cost to live there?

The characteristics of the structure: up to 75 people for 5 years

The condominium develops vertically within two different silos For SM-65 Atlas missiles: these are structures built during the Cold War and only later adapted to residential areas. In fact, the condominium built here has a height of approximately 60 meters – all underground – distributed over 15 plans. Inside, as we will see shortly, there are apartments of various sizes, capable of hosting up to 75 people For 5 years consecutive. Clearly in such a context the safety is in first place: the location, for example, is unknown and is communicated only to potential buyers and the entire structure is not only fenced but is monitored 24 hours a day.

On the surface, on top of the silo, there is a shaped structure dome made in reinforced concrete often about 2.7 meters and capable of withstanding winds of 800 km/h. According to what was reported by a reporter from the CNET portal, the builders confirmed during the visit that the structure could resist a bomb. 12 ktons dropped half a mile away, as well as any natural disaster.

Returning to the structure, the water systems – as well as the electrical ones – are redundant and can count on a minimum reserve of at least 280 thousand liters of water. As for air, the entire complex is equipped with filters can protect against radiation, biological substances And chemicals. But be careful: inside this condominium there are also common areas for lo leisure and the time free. For example, we are talking about swimming pools, SPAs, gyms, a cinema, bookshops and bars.

The types of apartment

Inside this gigantic condominium there are various types of housing solutions. The half floor unit they are the smallest inside the condominium and have a surface area of ​​approximately 83 square meters. Each is equipped with a lounge, kitchen, a bathroom and one or two bedrooms – ideal for 3-5 people. An LED television is installed in each room and the house is equipped with “fake windows“capable of projecting scenes of everyday life, so as to give the appearance of a normal house. The cost of this unit is approximately 1.5 million dollars.

The full-floor units have a larger surface area of ​​approximately 170 m2allowing you to have an extra bedroom and bathroom compared to the basic version for 3 million dollars. Finally there is lactica 4.5 million, with a surface of 335 m2 and totally customizable.

But how many of these apartments have actually been sold? Having certain information is almost impossible but, according to what was reported in an article from New York Timesalready 15 years ago the 12 residential units of the first silo had already been entirely purchased by wealthy millionaires.

Below is a video tour to see with your own eyes how this absurd condominium is made inside: