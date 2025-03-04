There are 10 novels not to be missed in March





March 2025 will be a month of very interesting releases in the editorial panorama, but the most anticipated novel palm – at least for the number of passionate readers around Italy – goes to The catastrophic visit to the zoo (The ship of Teseo) by Joël Dicker. The Swiss author changes step compared to the past and, keeping his proverbial narrative tension, he deals with always current issues such as democracy and inclusion. The return of Jo Nesbø, king of the Scandinavian thriller, in bookstores with The family (Einaudi), a story that makes suspense its focal point and marks the return of the diabolical Carl and Roy Opgard, already protagonists of His brotherone of the most acclaimed novels of the Norwegian author.

Then space in debuts and rediscovers. The very young Chiara De Silva, 25 years old, begins with Wrong subjunctive (Marsilio), dynamic and witty novel about trash, dialect and popular art. The author leads the reader between music and literature in a southern Italy forced to live under the harsh laws of the Camorra. Instead, it is thanks to Elliot dusting off, sixty years after his first publication, The man who cry I ammasterpiece by John A. Williams, raw and powerful novel about systemic racism in the United States of America.

Then there is a story about the relationship between man and non -human animals, an invitation to live our existence in connection with the other species: it is Alfie and me (Adelphi), book written by the American biologist Carl Safina. Around the true story of Mahmood Mohamed, an innocent sentenced to death, instead rotates Lucky gentlemen (Fazi), a chilling look on the darkest corners of the western world. The talented pen of the emerging English writer Nadifa Mohamed outlined them. Great expectations are on The hundred lives of Antonio Sonoro (Neri Pozza) by Elizabeth Gonzalez James, which the Library Journal defined a cross between One hundred years of solitude And Lonesome where. A western imbued with magical realism, a story that faces border policies, intergenerational trauma and inheritance of colonialism.

He then returns to the bookstore for Guanda, with his fourth novel, Nicola Cosentino: There is a lot of hope (but none for us) It is an inventory of small daily things, capable of grasping the essence of those passionately negligible moments but who, if you think about it, really make us live. And/or instead it gives prints Desert by Mathias Enard, a novel that crosses two stories, that of a soldier fleeing from an indeterminate war and that of Paul Heudeber, a brilliant German mathematical surviving at the concentration camps and celebrated aboard a small cruise ship on 11 September 2001. A novel that talks about the human condition, and brings out everything that is in play in love and in politics. Last novel, but not least, is the return to bookstore by Teresa Ciabatti with Donnaregina (Mondadori), who sees the protagonist, a writer who has always dealt with teenagers, interviewed a densely accused of 182 murders, armed robbery, criminal association and mafia.

Alfie and me (Adelphi)

(Carl Safina; release date: March 4). In June 2018, Carl Safina and his wife Patricia found a “dirty and ruffled pumping blow in the home garden, I live for a whisker” “: a newborn owner who remained orphaned who, will discover, is actually a female of Eastern American axiol. As they have already done several times in the past, they decide to adopt it, to cure it and protect it until it is able to look after itself, and they call it Alfie. However, Alfie’s stay will continue much longer than expected: it will take a year and a half before Safina can get rid of opening the vain door without fear of exposing it to excessive risks.

The man who shouted I am (Elliot)

(John A. Williams; Exit date: March 7). Max Reddick is an African American, a novelist, journalist and writer of presidential speeches. Terminal patient, he returns to Europe for the last time to pay an old debt with his ex -Dutch wife, Margrit, and to participate in the funeral of his friend Harry Ams. In Amsterdam, among Harry’s cards discovers secret government documents with explosive content. Thus discovers the King Alfred plan, a genocide project to be implemented in the case of racial disorders to exterminate the minorities.

The family (Einaudi)

(Jo Nesbø; release date: March 11). The Opgard brothers were successful in life, in a village like OS: a thousand souls clinging to a mountain, apparently forgotten by God and men. Carl directs a luxurious hotel with Spa, Roy has an ambitious project in mind: an amusement park with one of the highest and most fearful roller coasts in the world. In the meantime, a rural agent wants to investigate the abyss known as the goat curve and on the carcasses of cars that ended up inside us, often thanks to a push of the brothers. Once again, therefore, Carl and Roy have to erase their traces and get their hands dirty, probably of blood.

Desert (And/or)

(Mathias Enard; release date: March 12). A tired and dirty man appears in a clear landscape of Mediterranean. He is an anonymous soldier fleeing an indeterminate war, and perhaps also on the run from his violence. A meeting forces him to redefine his trajectory and his idea of ​​the value of a human life. In the surroundings of Berlin, aboard a small cruise ship, on 11 September 2001, a conference celebrates Paul Heudeber, a brilliant German mathematical, who survived Buchenwald, an anti -fascist who remained faithful to the DDR, despite the collapse of the communist utopia. From the tension between these two stories it emerges, as for a kind of magic, poetic, spatial, mathematics, everything that is at stake – in love as in politics – between commitment and betrayal, loyalty and lucidity, hope and survival.

The catastrophic visit to the zoo (The ship of Teseo)

(Joël Dicker; release date: March 17). On Christmas Eve, a school visit to the zoo turns into a catastrophe. What exactly happened? Josephine’s parents, the girl who had taken part in the trip, and who seems to know many things, were determined to find out. But a catastrophe never comes on its own, appearances deceive and the story will take a turn that no one could have imagined.

The hundred lives of Antonio Sonoro (Neri Pozza)

(Elizabeth Gonzalez James; release date: March 21). In 1895, Antonio Sonoro is the last of a long series of ruthless men. He is good with the gun, but he is also without money and without possibilities. The drought devastated the city of Dorado, Mexico, where he lives with his wife and children; So when he hears a train full of gold and other treasures, he leaves for Houston to rob him together with his younger brother Hugo. But when the blow goes by empty and Hugo is killed by the Texas Rangers, Antonio can do nothing but seek revenge. In 1964, Jaime Sonoro is the most famous actor and singer in Mexico. But his wealthy life is shocked when he discovers a book that claims to tell the entire story of his family. By leafing through the dusty pages, Jaime learns of the multitude of horrible crimes committed by his ancestors.

Donnaregina (Mondadori)

(Teresa Ciabatti; release date: March 25). Who is really Giuseppe Misso called ‘or Nasone, accused of armed robbery, criminal association, mafia association, massacre, 182 murders? If the writer to whom the newspaper gives the task of interviewing him, the superboss, asks. To her who knows nothing about crime, who has always dealt with teenagers. Theirs is the meeting of two very distant worlds that such must remain, at least in the intentions of the protagonist. Yet when he begins to speak, something changes. This ruthless man who raises pigeons and believes in the UFO begins to interest it.

There is a lot of hope, but none for us (Guanda)

(Nicola Cosentino; release date: March 25). H is the protagonist of this story. One who can no longer be the pessimism that surrounds him, and not even his own: who landed in Milan from the Calabrian province, has dedicated the last years to writing an essay on the end of the world, but the story – between wars, pandemics and various disasters – has offered him too much material, so much so that he made his work overcome. Then he decides to change course, and focus on anything else: desires. Ambitious, shy, common, impossible, unconfessable. Equipped with notebook and recorder, H puts to friends, family members, to the partner he would like to marry and to all those who meet an apparently simple question: “What most of your heart wants?”

Wrong subjunctive (Marsilio)

(Chiara De Silva; release date: March 28). Jessica teaches Italian at middle school, in the Campania outskirts. He loves his students and lives with a deaf mozzarella and Joshua color cat, the boyfriend jeweler with an uncomfortable DNA. Everything seems to go in the best way. They love each other, make love, she corrects her subjunctive. Joshua is the son of a Camorist called spitting machine, of which he did not follow in the footsteps. Victim of an ambush, the man leaves Joshua a debt to be repaid, in which he remains, despite himself and for love, also Jess. Where to find the solution to solve everything except in the music that insinuates itself in every alley of the city? How to remain united if not mixing high literature to the voices of the

people, writing songs?

Lucky gentlemen (Fazi)

(Nadifa Mohamed; release date: March 28). In Cardiff, in Wales, in 1952, Mahmood Mattan, a young Somali sailor, was accused of a crime he has not committed: the brutal killing of Violet Volacki, a Jewish shopkeeper. Initially Mahmood is convinced that he can ignore the voices that begin to circulate about him: he will also be a gambler and a thief, but he is not a murderer. He is the father of three children, he is sure of his innocence and trust in British justice. But as the process approaches, his perspective changes, and the man finds himself having to fight strenuously for his life, with all the cards against him.