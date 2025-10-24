There are places where it is forbidden to die: the reasons behind this bizarre law

AI generated image



They exist in the world curious and almost surreal prohibitionsi (like that of chewing gum), but few are as unique as the forbidden to die to Longyearbyenin Norway, e on Itsukushima Islandin Japan. In Longyearbyen, the law prevents burial due to the permafrost, which preserves bodies and can encourage pathogens, while in Itsukushima religious tradition prohibits birth and death to preserve spiritual purity. In both cases, however, there is no real legal prohibition: these are more about sanitary or ritual measures, transformed over time into viral curiosity, which have given rise to memes and fascinating stories about the bizarre “ban on dying”.

Longyearbyen, Norway

The city of Longyearbyenlocated over 78° north latitude, is the most populous of the famous ones Islands Svalbard and is mainly known for being one of the northernmost population centers on the entire planet. The city comprises little more than 2000 inhabitants and was founded as an outpost for the exploitation of the rich deposits of coal local the territory is mainly characterized by permafrostthat condition whereby the soil remains frozen all year round (or a good part of it) due to the extremely harsh climate.

Longyearbyen, the most populous city on the Svalbard Islands.



The “ban on dying” is linked to this condition due to theinability of bodies to decompose: the very low temperatures and frozen soil, in addition to certainly making burial complex, attenuate bacterial metabolism and prevent microbial proliferation, drastically slowing down the process of organic decomposition and preserving any pathogens for a long time.

This led the local administration to opt for the transfer of the deceased to the mainlandin order to avoid theoutbreak of epidemics and other health and hygiene problems due to the prolonged stay of the bodies on the island.

Miyajima (Itsukushima), Japan

THE’Miyajima Islandin Japan, is home to a famous sanctuary Shintoof Itsukushima which, among other things, has been part of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites list since 1996. The place is famous in the eyes of the world above all because of the large Torii redthat is, the sixteen meter high access portal to the sanctuary, which emerges from the sea waters remaining clearly visible even from a long distance.

Itsukushima Shrine



The sanctuary is dedicated to the protective spirits of the sea and navigation and, although it has been renovated several times, it still retains its original 12th century architecture. According to tradition, it would not be allowed to be born and die on the island’s territory, as births and deaths are considered events that would lead to contamination of the spiritual purity of the place.

What does the law say?

Despite the endless speculation on the web, we should point out that either way there is no real “ban on dying” established by the laws of local governments… Also because this would be as bizarre as it is, obviously, useless.

Currently, in Longyearbyengiven the particular environmental context, the law prohibits the burial of the deceased for a logistical and health issue, but it certainly does not prevent its inhabitants from moving on to a better life. In Itsukushimaon the other hand, the “norm” is more of a tradition of a spiritual and religious nature, not codified in a real legal context currently in force. In these places, the “ban on dying” is therefore more of a meme that derives from extremely singular contexts and not from a real prohibition: no one can be prosecuted for the mere fact of having died in these places.