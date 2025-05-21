There are some iPhones without a camera: what they are for, why they don’t have it and who are used by

There are professions that, in some parts of the world, do not allow the use of phones with the camera: let’s talk for example of those who work in military baseson oil platformsin nuclear power plants or on particularly delicate projects. In fact, in all these works it is possible that even a photo or video can disseminate sensitive data that, for example, could break industrial secret. For this reason, among those who work in these sectors, the choice to use is increasingly popular iPhone without cameras. These are not official Apple products but are produced by specialized companies.

Almost all of today’s smartphones in fact is equipped with at least two cameras, A front and one rear. Looking for a phone that is without it is extremely complicated and often those who have this need are forced to opt for old models that allow only to do calls and of Send sms. In reality, a solution exists: some specialized companies are able to change the iPhones to remove all cameras and allow users to keep intact all the other technical characteristics of the product. In this way, even those who work in particular contexts can always have their social media, email, maps and any other application at hand – except for everything related to photos and videos directly.

There are therefore specialized companies, such as the Noncamwho sell both some models of iPhone already modified (whose price can safely exceed 1200 dollars) and some do-it-yourself kits for about 200 dollars. In this case it is inserted inside a box everything you need to change your phone and remove both the rear and frontal rooms. Regardless of what you choose, it is clear that these are non-officer changes: There are no iPhone products of default without a camera. In addition, it is good to underline how the modified iPhones, with the same model, have a much higher cost than the “normal” counterpart.