There is a flag that changes several times in a year: it is that of the independent Republic of Uzipis

Among all the flags in the world, there is one that is particularly interesting because it changes four times a year: I am referring to that of micronation of Užupis, in Lithuania. The design is always the same: a background white on which the “holy hand“, that is, a hand on a colored background with a hole in the center. The peculiarity is that this color changes, becoming blue in winter, yellow in summer, red in autumn and green in spring.

The 4 flags of Užupis. In order: summer, autumn, spring and winter.

The birth of Independent Republic of Užupis it’s actually quite enough absurd: the locals decided to declare their independence as April Fool’s Day 1997also equipping itself with a symbolic army made up of around ten units. Clearly the micronation never obtained recognition either from Lithuania or from other countries, but what was originally born as a joke continued over time, up to the present day.

Like any self-respecting micronation, Užupis also immediately decided to equip itself with one flag. And as anticipated this changes color during the year to symbolize the cycle natural from the seasonsreflecting the philosophy of constant change dear to the founding artists. Furthermore, being part of the old city of Vilnius, among other things, this micronation is in all respects part of the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

