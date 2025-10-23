There is a magazine that gives bookstores a voice

News, catalogue, good practices, challenges of contemporary publishing. These are the contents of Risguardi, a paper magazine inspired by the French experience of Pages des Libraires, conceived and created by the editorial promotion Lyr, with the direction of Giorgio Gizzi. It is a periodical paper publication, distributed free of charge to all Italian bookstores, born in 2023 and now in its fourth issue.

Written and designed for booksellers

What does Risguardi do? It puts publishers’ catalogs at the center, giving voice to those who have always dealt with these catalogues: bookshops. It is configured as a work tool available to booksellers, written and designed by booksellers, to share good practices and reading advice. The magazine creates a dialogue with many voices to look and review the publishers’ catalogues, and at the same time create a network with readers.

In the new autumn issue the contents are varied and diversified: we talk about Kader Abdollah, an Iranian writer who is a political refugee in the Netherlands; Heloola Books; The magic potion of Panini Comics: ten years of Asterix. And also the recovery of forgotten texts and novels neglected by the publishing market; reading groups and interviews with publishers; bookshops for children, Elsa Beskow’s return to the bookshop, illustration, projects for schools.

And from this fourth issue, the magazine also becomes a ‘journey’: the Risguardi columns are transformed into events around the bookshops of Italy: Risguardi Live.