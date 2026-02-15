There is a wind tunnel in Milan that simulates gusts of up to 200 km/h to study winter sports

generated with AI



When we watch a ski or skating competition, we see the end result of years of scientific research And physical training. There is a place where the hundredths of a second that make the difference between gold and fourth place are shaved off: there gwind allergy. During the event Winter Sports Tech organized by the Polytechnic of Milan, Professor Claudio Somaschini – mechanical engineer and teacher of applied mechanics – explained how the aerodynamics of some of the winter sports that will be protagonists in the upcoming events are studied Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics. In the excellent structure of the University of Milan (one of the largest research infrastructures in Europe for studying aerodynamics), where engineering and sport merge, the positions of high-level athletes are analysed. alpine skiing And snowboarding, ski jumping, skeleton, sledding And speed skating with the possibility of simulating winds up to 200 km/h. Here’s how it works and why it’s essential for winter athletes.

How a “wind factory” works

The Polimi plant, active since 2001, is a closed circuitmeaning that air is continuously circulated to ensure a stable and controlled flow. The facility is gigantic and has two test chambers. There cupper roomthe largest in Europe (14 x 4 x 35 meters) of type boundary layer (i.e. where the wind profile is reproduced on the earth’s surface), used mainly for civil engineering (buildings) and approxmerely inferior“smaller” (4 x 4 x 6 meters), but capable of generating winds of up to 200 km/h where, among the numerous research activities, the various are studied sport.

The structure of the wind tunnel of the Polytechnic University of Milan with the upper and lower chamber. Credit: Polytechnic of Milan, Prof. Claudio Somaschini



The athlete is positioned in the center on a balance which is used to measure the aerodynamic forces which act on him as resistance to advancement, or drag. The objective of the tests is precisely to reduce these forces in play to improve the characteristics of the athlete’s dynamics. In addition to the scale, the athletes have a monitor in front of them to have real-time feedback on the various positions they try during training and have objective data.

Practical applications sport by sport

In the wind tunnel of the Polytechnic of Mila, the positions of various winter disciplines are tested taking into account all the equipment used, from helmets to skis, through to suits and sleds.

Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding

Nello alpine skiing for example you look for the perfect “egg” position. But there is a problem, this position in the race is maintained for a few seconds during the descent and is for this reason difficult to study. The wind tunnel comes to the rescue by allowing the skier to optimize the aerodynamics of the position by being able to hold it for prolonged periods. Nello snowboarding however, where clothing is historically looser, the challenge is to reconcile it style with aerodynamicsfinding materials that don’t flutter too much creating resistance.

A skier testing the aerodynamics of the egg position in the Wind Tunnel. At the bottom right you can see the value of the forces on the scale. Credit: Polytechnic of Milan, Prof. Claudio Somaschini



Ski jumping

Also in this case, in the reality of a training session or a race, the flight phase of a jumper lasts just a few seconds. It’s impossible to correct it as it happens. In the wind tunnel, thanks to aspecial harnessthe athlete can “fly” for entire minutes. This allows you to analyze the ski and body position in a way that would be unthinkable in the snow.

Test of aerodynamics in the descent of the ski jump. Credit: Polytechnic of Milan, Prof. Claudio Somaschini



Skeleton and Sledding: safety

Speed ​​to 130 km/h in an ice tube involves enormous risks and try one new position of your head on the track can be dangerous. In the gallery, the risk is zero. The athlete can dare, take the position to extremes and understand how far he can go without tipping over, concentrating only on technique.

Skeleton in the PoliMi Wind Tunnel. Credit: Polytechnic of Milan, Prof. Claudio Somaschini



Speed ​​skating: teamwork

Here, being a team sport, we work on details and group dynamics. We study it wake – as athletes must alternate And how close they must stand to be as aerodynamic as possible – and the pushes – we analyze how to push your partner without losing your balance.

Beyond posture: materials and the head

The gallery also tests i fabrics: Modern suits are made of different materials based on the body part (smooth, rough, with strategic stitching) to manage air flows. The goal is for the athletes to arrive at the race knowing that they have tested everything and have optimized every millimeter so as to show up at the starting gate with mental serenity: “I’ve done everything I can, now I just have to run.”