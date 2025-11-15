There is only one national flag in the world that has two different faces: this is what it is

There is only one national flag in the world that has two different faces: that of ParaguayLatin American country. On the forehead in fact there are three bands red-white-blue horizontal, at the center of which is lo national coat of arms; on the back instead we can find the same color combination but, in the center, the Treasure Seal of Paraguay. But what is the meaning of these symbols?

Starting from the front, the main subject of the coat of arms on the front is the “Star of May“, national symbol associated with the independence obtained from Spain the May 14, 1811. This is surrounded by a palm and olive wreath, with the writing Republic of Paraguay. On the back there is the Seal of the Treasury of Paraguay which consists of a lion with a stick on which is placed a hat of freedom, to symbolize the defense of independence obtained. On the upper part of the illustration there is the writing “Peace and justice“.

The choice to differentiate the front from the back was dictated by a symbolic choice, to mark a clear separation between the power of the government and that of its economic resources.

As regards the choice of colors, these were used by the Paraguayan troops as early as 1806 and they were certainly influenced by the French tricolour, at the time a symbol of liberation. In reality, over time the country’s flag has been changed several times, especially during the dictator’s government José de Francia was introduced double sided flag. This will finally get its current appearance only in 1842, that is, two years after the death of the sovereign.