These ancient objects of 1500 years ago look like modern planes: what they really are and who they belonged

Objects in gold and tumbaga made by Quimbaya about 1500 years ago. These are decorative pendants depicting birds and flying insects. Credit: Santandergrl



In recent years he has followed a very followederroneous interpretation some artifacts from the Quimbaya civilizationpre-colombian people, who prossed in the valley of the Cauca river, in the midst of the western part of the country, During the first millennium DC The quimbaya were superb golden craftsmenand among the objects they realized with this metal, there are numerous depictions of birds and flying insectsthat the supporters of the “theory of ancient astronauts “ (“Fantarcheological theory” which sees an extraterrestrial participation in the evolution of human civilizations), due to the phenomenon known as “Pareidolia“, they interpreted how Ancient airplanes. Naturally, There is no evidence the existence of airplanes in South America of 1500 years ago; The figures of flying animals rather reflect the iconographic and artistic schemes developed by the artisans of the time. The same phenomenon had occurred in the case of the recognition of a “pineapple“In a Roman mosaicin reality it was a pine cone.

There Quimbaya civilization He developed in the centstrrophy part of the Colombia During the first millennium, this name is given for convention to the materials of this area of ​​the country dating back to this period, because in reality We have no proof that it was a unitary civilization who shared the same language and culture. The period of maximum splendor of this ancient South American culture was reached Between the 6th and 6th centuries of C.with the realization of the famous gold products and tumbagaone Gold and gold alloy developed by the artisans of those areas. This culture disappeared Mysteriously at the end of the first millennium, for reasons that archaeologists have yet to ascertain.

Stimbaya statues depicting human figures seated, at the De América Museum in Madrid. Credit: benjamín núñez gonzález



Quimbaya objects were probably made to be part of the funeral equipment of the deceased, who were stored inside Bare made from emptied tree trunks. Other artifacts were instead used probably during religious ceremonieswhich also provided for the use of coca leaves.

The “popular” Quimbaya, at the Bogota Oro Museum. The popular were objects that served to contain dust or other substances for religious ceremonies, this in particular seems to serve during ceremonies that involved the use of coca leaves. Credit: tourist perene



Most of the gold products and tumbaga made by the Quimbaya represent animals (including the famous birds exchanged for airplanes) and stylized human figuresrepresented in different poses. There is no shortage of personal decorative objects, such as bracelets And nose ringsvery common at the Native American civilizations.

Credit: Dorieo; Via Wikimedia Commons



Today, most of the Quimbaya gold products are at Gold museum by Bogotathe capital of Colombia, while another part is located at the Museo de América of Madriddonated by the Colombian government at the end of the 19th century, but in 2017due to grievance of the native communities of Colombia, the Constitutional Court of the South American country ordered the come back in. The controversy it is still in progresswith the de América Museum that does not seem intent on selling the Quimbaya artifacts to Colombia.